Tatiana Zanon/Unsplash

PHOENIX, AZ — The Salvation Army presents programs for senior citizens across Arizona to showers them with love and serves with respect.

Seniors that live alone with limited incomes will unlikely be able to access nutritional meals, social activities, and services, which results in social isolation and can lead to depression and physical health deterioration.

As a community, the Salvation Army wants to reach out to these valuable members of the community. They offer community meals, hometown visits, joyful activities, and even affordable residential facilities for senior citizens.

This program is comprised of four, namely:

1. The Salvation Army Silvercrest Senior Residence Center

This program provides studio apartments for seniors ages 62 years and older, and people with disabilities that are located next to the Salvation Army corps. This allows community interaction and unique opportunities for the occupant.

2. The Laura Danieli Senior Activity Center

This senior center provides community daily meals, delivers meals to homebound seniors, offers exercise programs, arts and crafts classes, Bible studies, assistance for transportation needs for seniors ages 62 years and older. This facility is located at 613 North 4th Avenue in downtown Phoenix.

3. Senior Asian Outreach

This outreach program assists Asian seniors with various activities from 10 a.m to 3 p.m. at the Salvation Army's Phoenix Korean Corps. The activities include English classes, golf and calligraphy club, arts and crafts classes. For program information call (623) 934-5950

4. Senior Transportation Outreach

This program provides transportation for medical appointments, picking up prescriptions and groceries, attending senior group activities, and other needs that require transportation.

The Salvation Army is an international movement that is a part of the Universal Christian Church that based its message on the Bible and is motivated by the love of God to meet human needs without discrimination. To learn more about the programs listed above, click here.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.