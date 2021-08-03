Arizona Water Festival is coming to Phoenix this October

Aaron Lee/Unsplash

PHOENIX, AZ — Arizona Water Festival Program, or AWF, which was created by Arizona Project WET, will visit Phoenix, Chandler, Tempe, Peoria, Paradise Valley, and more this October.

This program's purpose is to invest a deeper understanding of water resources and the system through a 4th-grade curriculum unit. Combining water professionals and the volunteer community, this program will engage students with numerous activities through a festive environment.

There are four learning modules for students, including groundwater, water conservation technology, watershed, and the water cycle. Each module is equipped with videos, online learning activities, and quizzes at the end of the unit. This ensures students pay attention and remember what they have learned.

The modules are designed to fully teach 4th graders using a student-centered with three-dimensional learning curriculum. The main focus is to ask questions and define problems, to use models and carry out investigations, to analyze and interpret data, and finally to construct explanations and design solutions.

The AWF Program opens volunteer opportunities to help run the event and guide students to better understand the four key ideas of water. Volunteers will have to fill the registration form and will be trained in such a way that they become confident to teach or assist with the lesson for which they trained. Snack and lunches will be provided throughout the day. Sign up here to get involved as a volunteer.

The Arizona Water Festival Program will visit Phoenix starting on October 26th. Detailed locations and dates can be checked on this link.

Arizona Project WET (APW) is first created by The University of Arizona to develops water stewardship by providing professional teacher that can direct students, deepens their knowledge, and encourage community learning.

