How to participate in Phoenix Household Hazardous Waste pilot program

John Cameron/Unsplash

PHOENIX, AZ — Phoenix Public Works Department is offering a pilot program to assist its solid waste residential customers in disposing of their household hazardous waste properly. Pick up scheduling window will open on August 11 for collections that start on August 18.

Residents are reminded to dispose of their household hazardous waste (HHW) materials properly and not discard them into recycling containers or trash bins as they may prove harmful to residents, the department's employees and the environment.

If you wish to receive the city's assistance to remove these materials from their properties, follow these steps to participate in the HHW pick-up program:

1. Check the acceptable materials.

Acceptable materials include chemicals, paint, batteries, cylinders. Meanwhile, the unacceptable items are explosives, biomedical waste, compressed gasses, medications, radioactive waste, commercial waste, and bulk trash.

2. Schedule a home pick-up by calling or online.

Online reservations can be accessed starting from August 11. Customer service is available at 602-262-6251.

3. On pick-up day, set out the HHW box.

An email reminder will be sent 1-2 business days before the pick-up day. Phoenix residents can also access the drop-off locations in town.

Guidelines for this program are as follows:

- Registration must include information on the resident's account number, current city services bill, and associated address.

- The containers must be safely sealed and leakproof to avoid spills, then put in a box labeled "HHW".

- The labeled box must be placed outside on a visible and accessible spot.

- Items should be placed out for collection by 7 a.m. on your collection day.

For more information about the program, visit https://www.phoenix.gov/publicworks/hhw.

