City of Phoenix Move Fast Delivering Emergency Rental Assistance to more Families

Breno Assis

PHOENIX, AZ — The Emergency Rental Assistance program, initiated to help struggling households impacted COVID-19 pandemic, was granted $51 million dollars from Phoenix City Council this year.

A lot of families lost their jobs because of the COVID-19 pandemic, while the unemployment benefit isn't enough to pay for rent and bills. Thankfully, there are 3,100 Phoenix households that have received this assistance so far. Each household receives an average of $7,500 in financial assistance.

During the pandemic, $15 million more in rent and utility assistance has been given to Phoenix residents. Compared to any other governance in Arizona, Phoenix spent much more money for Federal ERA funds, distributing almost $24 million dollars, making the total assistance to nearly $40 million dollars.

“We know the need is great and that's why the Mayor and City Council expect us to take steps to process applications faster," said Gina Montes, Deputy City Manager.

Last Saturday, July, 31 2021, the federal ban on several evictions expired and the City of Phoenix is accelerating the ERA distribution for Phoenix Families in need of assistance. In order to approve applications more quickly, the city is deciding to add more staff and working hours into operation and auditing processes.

To accomodate more assistance, the city partnered with Wildfire, a non-profit, to increase the amount of families who can be helped. Currently they are processing more than 2,000 applications. However, due to high demand, the portal is not currently accepting new requests.

To learn more about the program, including eligibility criteria, visit Phoenix Emergency Rental Assistance Program website.

