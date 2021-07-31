Tempe Town Lake: A lake at the downtown of Tempe

davis emmert/Unsplash

CITY OF TEMPE, AZ—The City of Tempe has one of its best water amusement park in Arizona. Tempe Town Lake is a 2-mile-long lake as a result of increasing water to the dry portion of dammed Salt River. It is located right in the downtown of Tempe, streams down from McClintock road on the west to Priest Road between Rio Salado Parkway, and Curry Road on the east.

Tempe Town Lake ranked second for Arizona's most-visited public attraction. Alongside the walk path, people can do sports and leisure like jogging, walking, and bicycle riding. There are also Tempe Arts Center and Marquee Theater, which are used for various art and band showcase in downtown Tempe. In addition, there is also Tempe Beach Park, a 25-acre-park on the curb of the lake that has been a historical place for Tempe since 1920s.

Visitors can also do water activities such as boating and kayaking. There are three main boat rentals on Tempe Town Lake: the first one is SRP Town Lake Marina that has a boat ramp and a floating dock for public use for people to launch their own boat. The second one is Boat Beach, which is a launching site for boating located near downtown Tempe. The last one is Donut Boat Rentals, who provides kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, pedal boats, and electric cruise boats for a tour around the lake.

Aside of its recreational benefit, Tempe Town Lake also used as flood protection and economic vitality for Tempe. There are more than 40,000 people working at various businesses that surround the lake.

For more information and the map of the lake, visit here.

