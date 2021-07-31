Phoenix Chamber shares some self-care tips for a more fulfilling life

Sincerely Media/Unsplash

PHOENIX, AZ - Consistency in self-care is critical, especially since the border between work and home life has blurred in recent times and more organizations adopt telecommuting, flexible scheduling, or some form of hybrid workplace. Phoenix Chamber shares seven self-care strategies that you can use to keep yourself energized and focused on life's unexpected twists and turns:

- Customize your plan: Before you start, think about your self-care strategy. What do you need to improve your health? It's important to remember that a self-care strategy is about listening to what you need, finding roadblocks, and making adjustments so you don't let yourself down.

- Make sleep a priority: People are more susceptible to stress and illness when they are sleep deprived. Try going to bed and waking up at the same time every day. Practice switching off your gadgets 30 minutes before sleep to minimize exposure to blue light. A warm bath, writing a gratitude journal, or reading a book may also help prepare your body and mind for a restful sleep.

- Give your body high-quality ingredients to eat: What we eat has a direct influence on how we feel. So eat full and colorful meals and keep yourself hydrated to nourish your body and mind. To help you stay on track and avoid making poor decisions when hungry or exhausted after a long day, try making a meal prep for the whole week.

- Stay active: Just 10 minutes of activity a day can be very impactful, so make a daily commitment to keep moving in some way. Pick an activity that you'll enjoy, whether it's walking with your dog, swimming with your kids, or doing some light stretches before bed.

- Limit your electronics use: Set limits and boundaries for your tech use. The time spent with your gadgets can be used to complete long-awaited projects, learn new skills, or reconnect with family and friends. You can share this commitment with others around you so they can help keep you accountable.

- Use Feng Shui for your home: A peaceful atmosphere might help you focus and reduce friction in your daily tasks. You can learn how to apply fundamental Feng Shui concepts to different parts of your house or workplace by doing some research on the internet. Organizing and tidying up your place is also important.

- Daily happy me-time: Every day, do something that makes you happy, it doesn't have to be something complicated. A simple thing like morning coffee on the patio before everyone else gets up, or listening to your favorite album would do the trick.

Enhance your happiness, strengthen your resilience, and get more out of life by incorporating one or more of these life hacks into your weekly routine.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.