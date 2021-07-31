Places to enjoy some unique beverages in Glendale

Kobby Mendez/Unsplash

GLENDALE, AZ—Glendale is home to some of Arizona's greatest craft beers, spirits, and cocktails. For both residents and tourists, here is a list of Glendale beverages for you to enjoy:

- Bottega Pizzeria Ristorante

19420 N. 59th Ave, Glendale, AZ 85308 | (623) 777-1868

In 2017, Nick DeLillohis combined his passions for cuisine and hospitality and created Bottega Pizzeria Ristorante. Nick's priorities are his guests, outstanding food, and a memorable dining experience with heart. Try the IL MORO drink for a taste of Arizona, which is made with Grand Canyon Vodka, blackberries, lime, and basil. Grand Canyon vodka is triple distilled from malted barley and has a unique, somewhat sweet fragrance and taste. The vodka, which has been manufactured in Williams, Arizona, since 2017, won a bronze prize in the American Craft Spirits competition in 2019.

- The Cuff

7021 N. 58th Ave, Glendale, AZ 85301 | (623) 847-8890

The Cuff is a popular hangout among locals. Many of Arizona Distilling Company's hand-crafted spirits are included in Cuff's distinctive drinks. The Glendale Thistle drink, made with Copper City Bourbon, Cynar, and figgy pudding bitters, is a great way to start the evening. The mash of bourbon is made up of corn, rye, and barley, which are all matured in white American oak. This bourbon is smooth and balanced, with flavors of caramel and undertones of vanilla.

- Desert Rose Pizza, Gastropub, and Steaks

6729 N. 57th Dr, Glendale, AZ 85301 | (623) 937-3004

Desert Rose is a fantastic location to get a drink in the center of historic downtown Glendale. The pub's laid-back feel is enhanced by the enormous chess board, cigar lounge, and extensive patio seating. Arizona beer fans may try brewers from Scottsdale, Pine, Tucson, Lake, Havasu City, Chandler, Tempe, Flagstaff, Phoenix, and Gilbert with a little bit of everything on tap. Try THAT Vrewery's Strawberry Blonde, a light-bodied blonde lager with exotic strawberry and hibiscus, lavender, and vanilla flavors.

