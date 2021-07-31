5 Outdoor Adventure in Fountain Hills, Arizona

Raychel Sanner/Unsplash

FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ — There are plenty of activities to do in Fountain Hills, AZ. Besides visiting the Fountain, outdoor adventure is another good choice. This list will help you choose the best way to experience the beauty of Arizona.

Desert Dog Off-Road Tours & Jeep Rentals

Desert Dog offers to enjoy the beauty of the Sonoran Desert on a 4x4 Desert Adventure. You can choose your own vehicle, from H1 Hummers, the new H2 Hummer, or a full-conditioning Jeep. If you want a more challenging adventure, you can choose to ride the ATV or 2 seat desert cars.

Wayward Wind Tours

Wayward Wind Tours offers tours to experience the serenity and beauty of the Sonoran Desert. The experienced Cowboy guides will guide and bring you on an adventure in the open-air Jeeps.

Desert Belle Paddleboat Tours

Dessert Belle has sailed the Saguaro Lake since 1964. It will offer you a relaxing and educational narrated cruise while seeing the exotic Arizona wildlife. Learn about the flora and fauna first-hand, while you navigate the Sonoran desert canyons, or watch the birds of prey soaring high as you take pictures of the desert landscape.

Adventures Out West Segway Tours

There’s no winter like the winter in the Sonoran Desert. Breathtaking scenery combined with blue skies and warm temperatures forms an oasis in the Scottsdale and Phoenix area. Your tour with Segway will take you to see the uniqueness of life in the hot desert.

Saguaro Lake Ranch Trail Rides

Saguaro Lake Ranch Trail Rides is located on an 80-year old ranch and offers some of the best ridings in the southwest. You can see many things along the way, including Saguaro cactus-studded ridges, across and along the Salt River to dry arroyos, and up the creosote-covered hills that overlook Saguaro Lake.

