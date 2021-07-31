HonorHealth Arizona shares some enjoyable activities to keep your heart healthy

Bruno Nascimento/Unsplash

PHOENIX, AZ - According to Dr. Wesley Tyree, MD, the medical director of Cardiac Rehab at HonorHealth Arizona, one of the best things you can do to keep your heart healthy is to maintain an active lifestyle.

Regular aerobic exercise has several advantages, including improved heart and lung function, blood pressure control, cholesterol reduction, and stress and depression reduction.

"‘Find what you like and break a sweat’ is what I tell my patients over and over," says Dr. Tyree. "The current recommendation for healthy adults is to do at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity continuous training five days a week."

People who do not exercise are nearly twice as likely to get heart disease compared to those who do. Discover the workout routine that you love so that you will continue to practice them on a regular basis.

Here are some enjoyable activities that you can try to keep your heart healthy:

- Walking is a simple and convenient way to keep your heart in good shape. It's free, you don't need any special equipment, and you can fit it into your hectic schedule.

- Stair climbing is a good way to immediately raise your heart rate. Climb any stairwell at home or at work, or use a stairlift.

- Biking is an excellent way to increase your heart rate while avoiding impact. Ride on a path or road, or use a stationary bike at home if it's too hot to ride outside.

- Swimming is a pleasant activity that is low-impact on your bones and joints.

- Elliptical training machines are one of the most popular aerobic workout equipment, and they are certain to raise your heart rate.

- Dancing is a fantastic way to get some cardio workout. All you need is some decent music and some breathing room. Look for an online dance class if you want more structure.

Whatever activity you choose, aim to move more throughout the day and gradually increase the intensity of your workouts and strength training.

