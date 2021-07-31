5 Tempe's best frozen treats

Lindsay Moe/Unsplash

TEMPE, AZ - Frozen Summer delights are essential for summer survival in Arizona, and Tempe has many to offer. Flavorful, frosty concoctions, refreshing smoothies, icy blends, and delicious frozen delights will keep you cool from the inside out. Tempe offers the right frozen treat for you, whether you prefer fruity tastes or classic favorites.

- Menchie's Frozen Yogurt

1128 E. Baseline Rd. Suite 101, Tempe, AZ 85283 | (480) 307-6037

At Menchie's Frozen Yogurt, there's always something fresh to taste. Menchie's custom frozen yogurt cakes are the result of their inventive research and development team's tireless efforts to come up with new flavors and distinctive products. Menchie's has something for everyone, including nonfat, sugar-free, or gluten-free frozen desserts to suit everyone's preferences.

- Sparky's Old Town Creamery

510 S. Mill Ave., Tempe, AZ 85281 | (480) 921-6228

At this ice cream parlor, ice cream sandwiches are only one of the numerous options. Sparky's Old Town Creamery offers over 20 ice cream and sorbet varieties, each with a complimentary mix-in. Their ice cream is made on-site in tiny amounts to ensure that everything is constantly fresh. Sparky's also provides great Hawaiian shaved ice and smoothies if you're in the mood for something icy.

- Mango Rabbit

1250 E. Apache Blvd. #112, Tempe, AZ | (480) 912-6283

This hidden treasure sits at the northwest intersection of Dorsey and Apache Blvd., and it's the ideal complement to The Spice Trail because it's an internationally inspired concept with only fresh ingredients. They cook their waffles on the spot in a bubble waffle iron, which then blossoms into a stunning work of art. The Godiva Dark Chocolate Bubble Waffle is a must-try.

- Bahama Buck's

1006 E. Warner Rd., Tempe, AZ 85284 | (480) 777-9482

Take a trip to the tropics with your taste buds. Bahama Buck's serves island-inspired shaved ice that you may top with one of their many flavor combinations. Smoothies, lemonade, flavored sodas, and "Frostalattes," an iced and blended drink created with their Kona Coffee mix, are also available. Summer is considerably more tolerable with their cuisine.

- Mojo Yogurt

2000 E. Rio Salado Pkwy., Tempe, AZ 85281 | (480) 968-6493

Mojo Yogurt at Tempe Marketplace makes you want to grin with its more than 28 fresh and exciting varieties. Mojo is about generating good energy that promotes physical and mental well-being. Check out their self-serve concept with premium, high-quality yogurt.

