Bureau of Land Management rescinds fire restrictions on Arizona Strip District areas

Unsplash

MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ—According to the Arizona Emergency Information Network, a fire restriction has been rescinded due to lower temperature in certain areas. Those areas are included in the Bureau of Land Management, managed by the Arizona Strip District.

The Arizona Strip District includes cities and towns on the north of Mohave and Coconino County. According to the announcement, everyone who intended to do a hike or camp has to consider the fire regulations, prohibitions, or area closures, including the notice explained below:

1. Using metal fire rings or grill. Place the woods in the fireplace without surpassing the size of the grill.

2. Only make a fire in the permitted areas. Choose a spot that is far from flammable materials such as dry grass and avoid making a fire on windy days. Choosing the right spot also applies when you use portable stove.

3. If you manage to create a fire, make sure it is completely off before you leave the area. Put water and dirt on the fireplace and stir it to make it even colder and off.

4. Don't throw cigarettes anywhere and use ashtrays instead. Do the "Leave No Trace" principles with packing cigarette butts and burned materials from the fireplace you've created.

5. Don't park your vehicle over dead grass areas, since your vehicle's catalytic vehicle could ignite the grass.

6. Always put extreme caution when operating an internal combustion engine, welding firearms and acetylene or other torches with open flame.

Remember that fireworks and explosives are still prohibited on federally managed lands. This notice could vary in other countries or jurisdictions depending on the level of fire.

