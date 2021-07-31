Phoenix Police Officer Receives Parts of his Old Patrol Car after crash

Michael Jin/Unsplash

PHOENIX, AZ — For the first time in 6 months, Chase McCance, Phoenix Police Officer, returns to work with the Crime Gun Intelligence Unit at his precinct after his patrol car was hit by a confused driver hit him, on January 1st.

His squad already prepared a special welcome gift for him, a plaque with a license plate and key from his crushed patrol car. The plaque with pieces of the car was inspired by McCance's visit during rehabilitation to see his patrol car so that he can remember the crash as a whole story, not just in pieces.

"I don't remember most of the first couple of days in the hospital," Officer McCance said. He heard everybody talk then he knew he was internally bleeding after a calm 5 to 6 hours period. The hospital didn’t know where the bleeding was, and at the end of the day had to ask his wife for permission to perform surgery. “My wife signed a piece of paper saying 'go in, cut him open, and find what's wrong, and save him.'" he added.

Officer McCance had to spend the next weeks in the hospital to heal broken bones all over his body and fractures in his face. Because of the COVID-19, his pregnant wife and young son couldn't visit him in the hospital.

At the beginning of February, doctors permitted Officer McCance to go home, but he still had a long way to go to heal. Every day, McCance had to do intensive therapy and accept the token of the hardships, but also the wins, these past several months.

"So, go from sitting back in a chair to sitting forward, and it was excruciating. It was the hardest thing I thought I'd ever done physically in my life," he explained​. He was convinced that the therapy session was the hardest thing he has ever done physically in his life.

