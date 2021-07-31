Top 5 pizza bars in Phoenix

Chad Montano/Unsplash

PHOENIX, AZ — Planning to visit Phoenix this summer? We have our top five pizza places to satisfy your appetite. Originated as an Italian staple, pizza is now also everyone's favorite, including Americans with their own signature pizza.

1. Pizzeria Bianco

The first one is Pizzeria Bianco that located at 623 E. Adams Street. It is an award-winning pizza restaurant that offers authentic Italian thin-crust pizza, complete with a historic old-Italian building. The pizza is baked in a wood-burn oven complete with authentic Italian cheese such as parmigiano reggiano, ricotta and arugula. Pizzeria Bianco opens from Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 a.m and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

2. Cibo Urban Pizzeria

Cibo Urban Pizzeria is located at 603 North Fifth Avenue. They serve Italian thin crust pizza baked from their wood-burn oven. Their specialties are salads, antipasto, artisanal pizzas and fresh pasta. Cibo Urban Pizzeria opens from Tuesday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, and from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

3. Forno 301

Forno 301 is located at the Muse Apartments at 1616 N. Central Avenue, Suite 104. It is an Italian restaurant, bar and pizzeria. They serve thin-crust Italian pizza and wine, homemade pasta and desserts. They provide an outdoor patio and a private room for business and private receptions. Forno 301 opens from Friday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

4. Freak Brothers Pizza

Located on 901 N. First Street, Suite 103, Freak Brothers has a big range of pizzas including vegetarian and gluten-free menus. They also offer BBQ toppings complete with chicken, ranch drizzle, buffalo swirl and mozarella. Freak Brothers opens from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday to Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 12.30 a.m. on Friday to Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

5. Grand Avenue Pizza Company

Grand Avenue Pizza offers a more creative menu that differs every week by the chef. They also offer vegetarian and cheese variation pizza. They open from Wednesday on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 2 a.m. They also offer delivery service in a 4-mile radius after 5 p.m. Grand Avenue Pizza is located at 1031 N.W. Grand Avenue.

There you have it, our top five pizza places in Phoenix. Don't forget to always wear a mask and get vaccinated before you are about to go on a trip.

