Gilbert Public School District provides School Bus for upcoming school year

GILBERT CITY, AZ—The Gilbert Public Schools District is opening its schools for the upcoming school year that will begin on August 4, 2021. In anticipating the new school year, it also provides a school bus around the schools.

The bus will serve its elementary schools, junior high schools, and high schools, with the schedule as below:

For elementary schools, the pick-up will start at 8.10 a.m. Students will be delivered on school release at 2.55 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, 1.55 p.m on Wednesday, early release, and 11.55 a.m on half-days.

For junior high schools, the pick-up will start at 8.40. Students will be delivered on school release at 3.30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, 2.30 p.m. on Wednesday, early release, and 12.30 p.m. on half-days.

Lastly, for high schools, the pick-up will start at 7.30 a.m. Students will be delivered on school release at 2.20 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. On Wednesday, early release will be at 1.20 p.m., and 11.20 a.m. on half-days.

The School District drivers will receive regular training that meets the Arizona standards, as well as random annual drug testing. The drivers are all 18 years old minimum, have a Commercial Driver License, State Bus Driver Certificate, and meet the standard physical tolerance profile.

The School District is looking for new bus drivers. For prospective applicants, visit this page.

For parents or students, visit this page https://www.gilbertschools.net/bus for several safety advices and student conduct. If you want to know whether your area is covered with the bus route or no, visit this page.

