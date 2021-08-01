Scottsdale, AZ

5 relaxing spa resorts in Scottsdale

Sandy Casariego

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cEw3Q_0bDZri8R00
Camille Brodard/Unsplash

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Scottsdale has the best spa treatments. From facials to massages, every service they give is anything but ordinary. Consider visiting these spa destinations whenever you're planning to indulge in some well-deserved self-care:

- Boulders Resort Spa

34631 N. Tom Darlington Drive Carefree, AZ 85377 | (480) 488-9009

The Spa at the Boulders Resort, one of Scottsdale's most well-known spas, provides this one-of-a-kind treatment based on the Native American concept that turquoise stone transmits the vibrations of protection, self-confidence, and good energy. A nourishing heated turquoise clay wrap cleanses and refines the skin after a rejuvenating desert salt exfoliation. This lavish treatment is a feast for the mind, body, and spirit.

- Camelback Inn Spa

5402 East Lincoln Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85253 | (480) 948-1700

The treatment from The Spa at Camelback Inn exfoliates, nourishes, and detoxifies the skin and body, and is inspired by traditional Native American healing traditions. The hair and scalp are first rubbed with an aromatic conditioner. Then, to relax muscles and extract impurities from the system, pure adobe clay is applied to the body. During the shower, the Southwestern-inspired soap and cactus fiber cloth are used to remove the clay, followed by a light application of warmed juniper and sage oils. This cleansing procedure is completed with a relaxing session in the sauna.

- Spa Avania

7500 E Doubletree Ranch Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 | (480) 444-1234

Warm muslin poultices of Thai herbs blended with ginger, lemongrass, and camphor are applied in a kneading motion by experts at Spa Avania at the Hyatt Regency Scottsdale to relieve muscular stress and stiffness. Heat and herbs help to relieve aches and pains, relax tendons and ligaments, heal injuries, and improve lymphatic drainage.

- The Phoenician Spa

6000 E Camelback Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 | (480) 941-8200

If you're looking for a way to unwind, The Phoenician Spa's unique Body and Soul treatment is for you. Organic lavender, sage, and high-potency arnica flower extract are combined in the massage oil to target aches, pains, and soft-tissue damage. Steaming hot towels are utilized to relax muscles, decrease inflammation, and enhance the therapeutic qualities of essential oils while also soothing the mind throughout the treatment.

- Alvadora Spa

5200 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85018 | (602) 283-1234

The luscious treatment, available at the Royal Palms Resort's Alvadora Spa, employs antioxidant-rich ingredients to fight premature aging and leave skin glowing. The treatment includes a wonderful face massage, as well as a moisturizing hand and foot treatment, and the uplifting scent of orange blossom to enchant your senses.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_a80cfeb2d35713197e2ba104c562c82a.blob

Covering Phoenix

Phoenix, AZ
210 followers
Loading

More from Sandy Casariego

Phoenix, AZ

Flower Street Urban Gardens introduced vertical garden walls to protect plants from the summer heat

PHOENIX, AZ — Flower Street Urban Gardens offer a helpful solution for outdoor gardening when faced with the challenges of Phoenix's relentless summer heat, namely the vertical garden system.Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Arizona Prosecuting Attorneys’ Advisory Council named DCA Julie Done as Appellate Prosecutor of the Year

PHOENIX, AZ — Maricopa County DCA, Julie Done, received the Appellate Prosecutor of the Year Award from the Arizona Prosecuting Attorneys’ Advisory Council, or in short, APAAC. She is recognized for all of her hard works at the Maricopa County Attorney's Office. She focused on the mission of helping and seeking justice for the victims.Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Family-Friendly Exhibits in Heard Museum

PHOENIX, AZ — The Heard Museum in Phoenix introduces American Indian art and cultures through exhibits that let parents and children learn cultural diversity in a family-friendly environment.Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix Children's Hospital 5K and Kids' Dash Fundraising Event free to register to end of month

PHOENIX, AZ — Phoenix Children's Hospital Foundation will host a fundraising event called "5K and Kids' Dash" on October 2nd in downtown Phoenix. The free registration deadline is extended until August 31st and the first 1,000 registered adult participants will get a cooling towel and an official event bib to be displayed on their shirts.Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

The Phoenix Theater Company upcoming shows for the 2021/2022 Season starting on August 18

PHOENIX, AZ — The Phoenix Theater Company releases upcoming shows for the 2021/2022 Season that captured stories of people with resilience and tenacity in their everyday lives, starting on August 18.Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Almost There Rescue is hiring Animal Care Specialist

PHOENIX, AZ — Want to work with animals in Phoenix? Almost There Rescue (ATR) is looking for a part-time or full-time Animal Care Specialist for the working hours of 6 a.m to 9 p.m, Monday to Sunday.Read full story
Maricopa County, AZ

Maricopa County Animal Shelters looking for Foster Parents

PHOENIX, AZ — Maricopa County Animal Care and Control Shelter is continuously looking for foster parents to provide genuine care for old, sick, injured, underweight, and behaviorally challenged dogs and cats through their foster program.Read full story
1 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Last weekend, the Phoenix Zoo's Orang Utan Died.

PHOENIX, AZ — Last Wednesday, July 28, 2021, Phoenix Zoo announced that Daniel, 15 years old Bornean orangutan, has passed. Daniel's death is terrible news to the Phoenix Zoo Primate team, along with the veterinary staff who have treated and cared for Daniel's health issues all these years. Throughout his life, Daniel has been through a lot, and he was a real fighter.Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix Chamber shares some self-care tips for a more fulfilling life

PHOENIX, AZ - Consistency in self-care is critical, especially since the border between work and home life has blurred in recent times and more organizations adopt telecommuting, flexible scheduling, or some form of hybrid workplace. Phoenix Chamber shares seven self-care strategies that you can use to keep yourself energized and focused on life's unexpected twists and turns:Read full story
Arizona State

5 Outdoor Adventure in Fountain Hills, Arizona

FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ — There are plenty of activities to do in Fountain Hills, AZ. Besides visiting the Fountain, outdoor adventure is another good choice. This list will help you choose the best way to experience the beauty of Arizona.Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Arizona Water Festival is coming to Phoenix this October

PHOENIX, AZ — Arizona Water Festival Program, or AWF, which was created by Arizona Project WET, will visit Phoenix, Chandler, Tempe, Peoria, Paradise Valley, and more this October.Read full story
Arizona State

The Salvation Army presents programs for senior citizens across Arizona

PHOENIX, AZ — The Salvation Army presents programs for senior citizens across Arizona to showers them with love and serves with respect. Seniors that live alone with limited incomes will unlikely be able to access nutritional meals, social activities, and services, which results in social isolation and can lead to depression and physical health deterioration.Read full story
Tempe, AZ

10th anniversary of LEGO Ninjago

TEMPE, AZ — LEGOLAND Discovery Center presents LEGO Ninjago, a limited-time event from August 6th to September 19th, with tickets starting at $24.99 per person. LEGO Ninjago presents the story of Master Wu and his ninja team who have been searching a long time for their missing Golden Amulet. Visitors are invited to join Kai, Cole, Zane, Jay, Llyod, and Nya as ninjas and help find the missing golden fragments, learn their moves, and restore the Golden Amulet to preserve the secret of Ninjago. Visitors will be rewarded when the challenges are complete.Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

FuelFest is Headed to Phoenix at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park on December 4th

PHOENIX, AZ — FuelFest is headed to Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park located at 20000 S Maricopa Rd, Chandler, Arizona with sponsor showcases, entertainment, and incredible cars display. The general admission for this event is $20 for adults and free for children age 5 and under.Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Central Arizona Shelter Services is hiring a Case Manager

PHOENIX, AZ — Central Arizona Shelter Services is hiring a Case Manager to provide support and employment opportunities for individuals who are experiencing homelessness until they become self-sufficient.Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

City of Phoenix Move Fast Delivering Emergency Rental Assistance to more Families

PHOENIX, AZ — The Emergency Rental Assistance program, initiated to help struggling households impacted COVID-19 pandemic, was granted $51 million dollars from Phoenix City Council this year.Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

How to participate in Phoenix Household Hazardous Waste pilot program

PHOENIX, AZ — Phoenix Public Works Department is offering a pilot program to assist its solid waste residential customers in disposing of their household hazardous waste properly. Pick up scheduling window will open on August 11 for collections that start on August 18.Read full story
Scottsdale, AZ

The 31st Annual ariZoni Theatre Awards of Excellence will be held on September 26

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The ariZoni Theatre Awards of Excellence presents its 31st annual celebration that will be held on Sunday, September 26, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., located in the Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts Courtyard at 7380 E 2nd St.Read full story
Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale Fire Department says Farewell to its Retiring Captain

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale Fire Captain Ken Farrell reported to Fire Station 601 for the last time on Saturday, July 31, 2021. He is retiring as a firefighter after 40 years of service with the Fire Department.Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Fall 2021 TS-STEM/TRAIN Scholarship Program is open for application

PHOENIX, AZ - Starting from July 26 through August 7, Phoenix College is accepting applications for the Fall 2021 S-STEM/TRAIN Scholarship Program. If you are interested, please read the details below and apply as soon as possible.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy