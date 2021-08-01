5 relaxing spa resorts in Scottsdale

Camille Brodard/Unsplash

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Scottsdale has the best spa treatments. From facials to massages, every service they give is anything but ordinary. Consider visiting these spa destinations whenever you're planning to indulge in some well-deserved self-care:

- Boulders Resort Spa

34631 N. Tom Darlington Drive Carefree, AZ 85377 | (480) 488-9009

The Spa at the Boulders Resort, one of Scottsdale's most well-known spas, provides this one-of-a-kind treatment based on the Native American concept that turquoise stone transmits the vibrations of protection, self-confidence, and good energy. A nourishing heated turquoise clay wrap cleanses and refines the skin after a rejuvenating desert salt exfoliation. This lavish treatment is a feast for the mind, body, and spirit.

- Camelback Inn Spa

5402 East Lincoln Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85253 | (480) 948-1700

The treatment from The Spa at Camelback Inn exfoliates, nourishes, and detoxifies the skin and body, and is inspired by traditional Native American healing traditions. The hair and scalp are first rubbed with an aromatic conditioner. Then, to relax muscles and extract impurities from the system, pure adobe clay is applied to the body. During the shower, the Southwestern-inspired soap and cactus fiber cloth are used to remove the clay, followed by a light application of warmed juniper and sage oils. This cleansing procedure is completed with a relaxing session in the sauna.

- Spa Avania

7500 E Doubletree Ranch Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 | (480) 444-1234

Warm muslin poultices of Thai herbs blended with ginger, lemongrass, and camphor are applied in a kneading motion by experts at Spa Avania at the Hyatt Regency Scottsdale to relieve muscular stress and stiffness. Heat and herbs help to relieve aches and pains, relax tendons and ligaments, heal injuries, and improve lymphatic drainage.

- The Phoenician Spa

6000 E Camelback Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 | (480) 941-8200

If you're looking for a way to unwind, The Phoenician Spa's unique Body and Soul treatment is for you. Organic lavender, sage, and high-potency arnica flower extract are combined in the massage oil to target aches, pains, and soft-tissue damage. Steaming hot towels are utilized to relax muscles, decrease inflammation, and enhance the therapeutic qualities of essential oils while also soothing the mind throughout the treatment.

- Alvadora Spa

5200 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85018 | (602) 283-1234

The luscious treatment, available at the Royal Palms Resort's Alvadora Spa, employs antioxidant-rich ingredients to fight premature aging and leave skin glowing. The treatment includes a wonderful face massage, as well as a moisturizing hand and foot treatment, and the uplifting scent of orange blossom to enchant your senses.

