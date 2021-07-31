Arizona Department of Transportation's must-have mobile apps

Unsplash

PHOENIX, AZ — The official apps of the Arizona Department of Transportation, ADOT Mobile App and ADOT Alerts Map, are must haves for anyone who travels on the state’s highway system.

ADOT Mobile App works in conjunction with the Arizona Department of Transportation and the Arizona Traveler Information website to provide the latest information on conditions along the state highway system.

All users will get the details of delays, crashes, construction, closures, and alternate routes for drivers to plan a detour. Motorists also can view ADOT’s statewide network cameras on the app.

The application also provides real-time information on the route a driver is about to take. In addition, users can save their regular routes and receive alerts within the saved routes. The app includes traffic cameras, real-time updates, personalized routes, travel times, alternate routes, drive mode, and speed map.

ADOT Alerts Map is a free application for everyone who often travels on Arizona highways. ADOT Alerts Map gives time-accurate information to users about major events that will affect the traffic in the routes they are taking to shorten the traffic jam or even potentially dangerous situation.

The app will alert the users about major or unplanned events that happen on the highway. For example, if there were a crash that blocked southbound I-17 near Cordes Junction, the app would notify the users in the I-17 corridor from the blockage location all the way north to Flagstaff. The drivers can make a re-route or delay the travel to shorten the traffic jam.

ADOT Alerts Map uses geofencing to send alerts to users in the targeted area, so there will be no spam or irrelevant alerts. The users will have to enable their Location Services and allow the app to send push notifications.

To download the applications, please visit https://www.az511.gov/about/mobileapp.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.