Arizona Department of Economic Security provides services for house stability after the Eviction Moratorium expired

PHOENIX, AZ - The need for rental, utility, and housing help is greater than ever as the CDC Eviction Moratorium expires this weekend. To help you stay in your home, find housing, and maintain financial stability, the Arizona Department of Economic Security and its community partners are providing the following services:

- Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP)

First launched in February, ERAP has delivered millions of dollars to families across Arizona, allowing them to catch up on past-due rent and utility payments. For a maximum of 18 months, eligible households can receive up to $3,500 per month in rent and utility assistance.

The Department of Economic (DES) then expanded utility-only aid for renters to the whole state in June, giving families in Maricopa, Pima, and Yuma Counties another option.

Besides, homeowners can seek utility assistance from the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) through their local Community Action Agency. The federally sponsored program will assist low-income families in paying their heating and cooling bills, avoiding emergencies, and lowering energy expenditures.

- Homeless Prevention and Shelter Services

Homeless prevention aims to keep families and people off the streets and out of emergency shelters by providing them with secure housing. DES contributed approximately $2.6 million in funds for homeless prevention in the state fiscal years 2020 and 2021.

Governor Doug Ducey and DES also invested over 22 million dollars in federal money to help those who were unhoused during the pandemic. The investment has increased the ability of hundreds of shelters and community groups across the state to continue serving individuals and families while adhering to the CDCs and Arizona Department of Health Services' social distancing and other guidelines.

- Short-Term Crisis Services Program (STCS)

This program provides rent, mortgage, utility help, and emergency shelter, to name a few, for qualified low-income families that have an acute financial need that cannot be supplied by their income. The program also gives services that can help the family stabilize their financial crisis.

- Mortgage Assistance

Homeowners who have been affected by the coronavirus and are having trouble paying their mortgages can contact the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) for help. Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac mortgage owners may be allowed to postpone their payments without incurring late penalties, repossession, or other legal action.

- The Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB)

EBB offers eligible families up to $50 per month in internet services and up to $75 per month in broadband services purchased on tribal grounds, as well as a one-time $100 discount on the purchase of a desktop, laptop, or tablet computer from partner providers.

While many Arizonans will be affected by the eviction moratorium's expiry, DES and its partners will continue their efforts to help those in need.

