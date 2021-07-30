The summary of the Coconino County Museum Flood area on the last week of July

Wolfgang Hasselmann/Unsplash

FLAGSTAFF CITY, AZ - The Coconino County Flood Control District shares the summary of the preservations related to the Museum Flood Area together with the City of Flagstaff.

According to the National Weather Service weather forecast, there was no significant rainfall at the burn scar of the Museum Fire on July 27 and 28. The rainfall increased again on July 29 and 30, and scattered storms are being predicted for the weekend on July 31 and August 1, 2021.

17,900 out of 32,000 sandbags were put on July 27 and 28 only. There are fifty sandbags providing places around the Museum Flood Area up until today that are for the elderly and disabled people. The total amount of sandbags is around 700,000 that has been placed around the Museum Fire Area since 2019 and will still be available both pre-filled and self-fill at the South parking lot of Coconino High School at 2801 N Izabel and Coconino County Health and Human Services at 2625 King Street.

There are seven flood sites mitigation still under evaluation by the resource engineers. Residents can ask for a mitigation site evaluation by contacting 928-679-8525 if they are facing one of such conditions, including floodwater that overpasses the sandbags, the sandbags could not halt the floodwater flow, or a neighbor's mitigation site is impacting another home.

Volunteers have been helping with the debris removal in ten properties until July 29, 2021. If you live around Flagstaff and want to volunteer to aid the flood mitigation effort, visit here https://uwna.volunteerhub.com/ or call 928-773-9813.

There were nine calls received between July 27 and 28, 2021, and a total of 466 calls since the start of the flooding. Visit here for home clean-up assistance.

