Cronkite Students Reign the Student Category of Arizona Press Club Contest

Zachary Olson

PHOENIX, AZ — Cronkite students won 29 awards in the Arizona Press Club contest. This achievement consists of eight first-place honors in the students’ categories and four professional awards.

The students won many different categories, from photojournalism and sports reporting to investigative and feature-writing. Besides students from Cronkite News, other students for many various institutes placed in the student categories this year, including Howard Center for Investigative Journalism, State Press, The Arizona Republic, and News21.

Winning pieces covered various topics such as business, education, sports COVID-19 effects, and Black Lives Matter (BLM). These pieces also included fact-finding of ASU’s effort for handling sexual assault cases and ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations operations.

Cronkite Noticias’s students got first and second place for the Spanish-language feature reporting category in the professional categories. Students also placed first and third for the statewide business reporting category for articles written in The Arizona Republic and The Boston Globe. In contrast, the Statewide education reporting category was won by students from News21.

Executive editor of Cronkite News, Christina Leonard, said she is excited that many students from Cronkite News, Cronkite Noticias, the Howard Center, and student publications have been acknowledged.

“I’m just incredibly proud of the work our students put into this, and I’m continually impressed by their persistence and creativity,” she said. “It certainly makes what we do worthwhile, and I congratulate all the award winners and the hard work they put into these stories.”

The Arizona Press Club is a nonprofit organization that holds annual contests, networking events, training seminars, and scholarships to boost high-quality journalism.

To see a complete list of Arizona Press Club Winners, click here.

