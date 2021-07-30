Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona opens volunteer opportunities

GLENDALE, AZ—Habitat is looking for volunteers across Arizona to help them accomplish their mission to build a better world for humanity.

Habitat believes that a decent shelter is something that everybody needs to live and thrive, and the years have shown how much of an impact this organization is on the Arizona community. More than 1,170 homes were built, 2,500 were repaired, and 3,800 were improved since its founding in 1985.

“A house is to a family what soil is to a plant. A plant needs to be rooted. A family is like that. If a family is not rooted, it will not flourish. But once a family is well-rooted, all kinds of wonderful things will begin to happen.” said Millard Fuller, the original founder of this movement.

There are five fields for volunteers to participate in Habitat. The first one is general construction on Saturday that may include painting, framing, and roofing. The second one is office projects on weekdays. The third one is committees and outreach for recruitment. The fourth one is community service, and the last one is deconstruction and ReStore on weekdays to greet customers, organize donations, and more.

Newcomers will have to complete an online orientation before begin volunteering. On the orientation, participants will be required to watch the “Volunteer Orientation” video, create a volunteer account on VolunteerHub, sign a new volunteer waiver, fill out an interest form, and get the join code to sign up for volunteer opportunities.

Begin the orientation here: http://orientation.habitatcaz.volunteerhub.com/ or visit https://habitatcaz.org/volunteer/

