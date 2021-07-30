Medieval Times Dinner and Tournament transports you to the 11th century

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Medieval Times Dinner and Tournament offers visitors a full-scale experience of the 11th-century realm, including the medieval-themed interior, medieval knight shows, a four-course meal, and professional yet friendly workers dressed as the medieval townspeople, nobles, and even royals.

The castle gates open 60 minutes before showtime, so visitors can spend time taking pictures and mingling with Royalty. Visitors can upgrade their seats or request to be knighted by the queen for special occasions. After checking in, visitors will be crowned as Her Majesty's subjects, with the color of their crown indicating which knight they will support.

The next attraction is the Hall of Arms, where the decoration of armors, giant candelabras, and treasures elevate the medieval feels. The sword shop, the queen's favorite bar, and the Museum of Torture will be a souvenir gift shop for the brave-hearted.

When the performers are ready, guests are welcome to enter the Grand Ceremonial Arena according to the color of their crowns. The four-course feast will be served on the show, so guests can enjoy their meal while cheering for their knights.

The tournament will begin after the cue, and guests will be presented with two hours of exciting shows such as swordsmanship duel, hand-to-hand combat, horsemanship display, and falconry.

For groups event, Medieval Times Dinner and Tournament offer birthday parties, company outings, field trips, and summer camp. Their mission is to inform and educate people about medieval history and noble families from the 11th century through exciting experiences.

Sign up and plan your visit to the castle for an unforgettable medieval experience through https://www.medievaltimes.com/scottsdale/what-to-expect

