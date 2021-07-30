Visit Dairy Springs with Fellowship Adventures Community on August 12 to 15

PHOENIX, AZ—Fellowship Adventures Community welcomes people to join their community event from August 12, at 2 p.m. through August 15, at 11 a.m. The event will be located in Dairy Springs Campground at Munds Park, Arizona, it costs $15 per night/family for the camping fee.

Some facilities that will be provided on the campsite are a tent or trailer, water, restrooms, table, fire pit, and electricity for a limited time.

People may register for Thursday, Friday, and/or Saturday night according to their own preferred time. The maximum capacity for one campground area is 80 people.

Participants will be responsible for their food but are encouraged to eat in the common area with the whole group. There are some great hiking places nearby that participants can explore. On Friday and Saturday nights, participants can worship together with the fellowship community around the campfire.

Fellowship Adventures hold monthly outdoor events, such as camping and hiking. The monthly hikes range from an easy hike for a few miles to more advanced treks that require an all-day hike, depending on which level the participants are capable of. Some events that have limited space require registration beforehand.

The Fellowship Adventures welcome both Christians and non-Christians alike to join their event. Anyone can register by providing their email address, and all information about the event will be sent immediately. Membership of Calvary Community Church is not required to join a Fellowship Adventures event.

For more information, please visit their website on https://www.calvaryphx.com/event/2095384-2021-08-12-dairy-springs-fellowship-adventures/?cat=fellowship-adventures

