OdySea Aquarium Reopens SeaTREK with Updated Health and Safety Measures

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — OdySea Aquarium re-opens SeaTREK due to popular demand. It is back with updated health and safety measures, and a limited-time discount offer.

Visitors have to wear the OdySea Aquarium wetsuit and SeaTREK helmet to ensure safety for their walk underwater where they'll be in contact with numerous tropical sea creatures from the Indo-Pacific region. From cownose rays, a honeycomb moray eel, a blue-spot masked ray, even a zebra shark, visitors can enjoy an underwater experience surrounded by these beautiful creatures and be allowed to make physical contact with safety measures.

To participate in this experience, visitors must be at least eight years old. Young children from age 8 to 14 must have a guardian to accompany them underwater and older children age 15 to 17 must have a guardian or parent's signature to participate.

Each Session is limited to eight people, so booking a session on the website prior to visitation is highly encouraged. Tickets for adults age 13 and above cost $99.90, while for children age 8-12 cost $89.90.

The Aquarium has implemented operational, cleaning, and sanitation protocols including sanitization of gears, equipment, and spaces after every use, and also keeps practicing social distancing on any occasion.

OdySea Aquarium features more than 370 species that spread over the 65 exhibits, two of the most famous ones are the Russian Sturgeon touch exhibit and Stingray touch exhibits. This Aquarium was voted as the Best Indoor Entertainment and the largest aquarium in Arizona.

Other promotions and interesting events can be seen on their website here:

https://www.odyseaaquarium.com/promotions/

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.