SCOTTSDALE, AZ—Butterfly Wonderland offers rainforest experiences inside its conservatories with over 3,000 butterflies with 70 different species. The experiences will include the gallery of the life cycle of butterflies, rainforest reptile exhibit, 3D theater, edible insects station, gift shop, and cafe.

There will be Koi fish feedings at the conservatory at 9.30 a.m. every day. Children will learn more about bugs, such as the Amazing Beetles, Giant African Millipede, and Walking Sticks, on the 2nd and 4th Thursday at 11.00 a.m.

Reptile talk and encounter will be held every Friday at 1.00 p.m, featuring the Ball Python, the Chinese Water Dragon, and the Crocodile. Visitors can also learn about bees and maintaining hives on the QnA session with local beekeepers every 3rd Sunday of each month.

Group events such as birthday parties, homeschool and preschool tours, and private or corporate events are available with capacity limitations due to COVID. However, the conservatory offers virtual field trips, which can be an alternative option for parents.

Butterfly Wonderland is one of the largest butterfly conservatories in America, with a vision to raise awareness and appreciation of nature through conservation and education for all people. This conservatory has been authorized as a Certified Autism Center (CAC), where guests with autism and other intellectual disabilities can have the best experience that attends to their needs.

Butterfly Wonderland opens from Monday to Sunday, 9 a.m to 5 p.m. Admission fee is $24.95 and no reservation is required. After two visits, visitors can get an annual pass for free.

See other special events at Butterfly Wonderland here:

https://butterflywonderland.com/special-events/

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.