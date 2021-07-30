Tempe celebrates the 31st anniversary of Americans with Disabilities Act

Rasmus Gerdin

TEMPE, AZ — Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) celebrates its 31st anniversary this year. Tempe celebrated it by relentlessly ensuring inclusion and equity for all of its people.

On July 26, 1990, an extensive civil rights law for people with disabilities, later on, called ADA was passed. ADA guarantees people with all different kinds of disabilities the same opportunity, independent living, enough income, and full community support.

This month, the city of Tempe is in the progress of completing the Phase III of its ADA Facility Transition Plan. This facilities assessment plan aims to determine on facilities that have difficulties to be accessed by disabled people. Work to improve the suggested facilities has begun.

To improve Bus Stop accessibility in Tempe, we have done some modifications and improvements to its design.

Tempe’s BEST program, a program assisting people with developmental disabilities search for work and build careers at Tempe City, has hired five people, in order to develop the program.

In the upcoming month, together with the Gila River Indian Community, a plan to increase wayfinding for those with vision impairment will begin its phase two.

The City of Tempe has increased the funds for the ADA program, employee and service accommodation in the 21/22 city budget. The employee training program has also started to make sure that people with disabilities are well thought and provided in all aspects of City of Tempe ADA programs.

"The spirit of the ADA was intended to be a floor and not a ceiling…a minimum and not a maximum,” said Nanette Odell, Tempe ADA Compliance Specialist. She also added that we have been through a long journey as a nation to achieve access and inclusion, not only compliance.

For information on Tempe's ADA program, click here.

