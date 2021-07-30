Plan your getaway Summer Playcation trip at Talking Stick Resort

PHOENIX, AZ—Talking Stick Resort offers a staycation package for summer from May to September 6, with no resort fee and dining credits, plus discounts on some partnering entertainment districts.

The Summer Playcation package offers game discounts at TopGolf, which is located across the street from the Resort. Guests who enjoy history should consider visiting Medieval Times to experience an 11th century-style castle where the epic battle of steel takes place. Even more ancient history is the Pangaea Land of the Dinosaurs, an indoor exhibit of 50 life-sized animatronic dinosaurs.

The package also offers discounts on some children-friendly places like the OdySea Aquarium for an educational aquatic adventure, the Butterfly Wonderland to see the magical environment of butterflies, the Velocity VR to immerse in the digital gaming world. Another must-try activity is the iFly Indoor Skydiving, which creates a safe sky diving experience for visitors.

Guests who prefer staying inside the hotel can still find many interesting activities such as the resort pools and cabanas, where guests can relax while having a luxurious experience. The Talking Stick Resort Spa was also voted as one of the best 10 spas in Scottsdale. Guests can also choose from 6 restaurants, and 11 bars and lounges to enjoy the best dining experience.

Book your Summer Playcation Package before September 6 and enjoy your stay at the Talking Stick Resort. For more information visit their website here: https://www.talkingstickresort.com/footer/summer-playcation.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.