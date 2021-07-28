Family of Fatal Shooting Victim Asked Phoenix PD for Lead

Max Kleinen

PHOENIX, AZ — Brenda Gilliam-Miller accompanied by her family at the Phoenix Police Headquarters to talk about Destiny, her 23-year old daughter, who was killed in mid-July. The police believe it was an incidental shooting.

"She was a very nurturing person, and this is the one time she actually left the house and she didn't make it home," Brenda, Destiny’s mom said. She recalled that Destiny mostly stayed at home and didn’t go out much. Brenda believes this was her effort to befriend someone, and it charged Destiny’s life in the end.

Destiny went out to meet friends in the 17th Street and McDowell Road neighborhood. On July 18, just before 3:30 in the morning, shots pulled out toward the group she was with. Destiny was hit and rushed to the hospital, where she died later

"We're lost without her and we just don't understand why," Brenda, Destiny’s mom, said in tears.

A dark-colored vehicle leaving the neighborhood at the time was shown in the surveillance video from that morning. Police are hoping anyone who was there might have key information to speak out. This can lead to the arrest of the murder.

Bryana, Destiny’s sister, was sitting next to her mom, and can't believe her sister is gone. She usually talked to Destiny multiple times a day, everyday. Now, everyday she wakes up and then she realizes that she is not going to see Destiny again.

"It's just been really hard." Bryana said.

Contact Phoenix Police at 602-262-6141, or report anonymously to Silen​​t Witness​ at 480-WITNESS, if you have information, or saw anything there that morning about this case.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.