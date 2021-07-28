Phoenix Musical Instrument Museum August concerts

PHOENIX, AZ — Phoenix Musical Instrument Museum will be hosting five concerts performed by up to four solo and band performers covering multiple genres this August.

Among the genres featured this month are bossa nova, samba, Latin, orchestra and jazz. Highlights of these upcoming events are the Grammy-nominated duo performers, The Milk Cartoon Kids and the world-renowned guitarist and singer John Pizzarelli.

The August concert agenda opens with Bossa Brazil, who will feature the richness and diversity of South American musical styles. The group highlights the influences of African, European and indigenous styles on Brazilian music. Watch their performances on August 7.

Continuing on August 8 is Jaleo with Latin music, including cumbia, merengue, bolero, bachata and cha-cha. The Colombian duo, Alvaro and Camilo Moreno, has produced more than 300 arrangements since their debut in 2007.

Paradise Winds, a group of performers that first gathered at Arizona State University, will be performing on August 21. Their group consisted of oboe, clarinet, bass clarinet, saxophone, and bassoon player that will perform three harmonious repertoires.

The Grammy-nominated duo, The Milk Carton Kids, which consists of Kenneth Pattengale and Joey Ryan, will be performing two days in a row on August 27 and 28. The duo is known for their creative and intricate music with a storytelling element in their harmonies.

After all the great performances from top-class musicians, MIM will close the month's lineup on August 30 with a performance from John Pizzarelli Trio, a world-renowned guitarist and singer known to be a genius in the old-school music industry.

Members who donate more than $500 annually will receive 10 percent off concert tickets. All performances begin at 7 p.m. Check out the concert calendar and book your ticket here: https://mim.org/upcoming-events/?view=month&filter=concert&date=2021-08.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.