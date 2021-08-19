Another Call for Asian American Restaurant Owners to Apply for Grants

Grants of up to $10,000 are available

National ACE Logo Image from National ACE website

The COVID-19 pandemic has been known to hit the restaurant and food industry very hard. Many owners of restaurants have suffered as their businesses were negatively and sometimes severely impacted by COVID. The changes which came to life during the pandemic caused people to stay home and not go to restaurants as they normally might have done. Restaurants were closed or had to do only take out. Their bottom line suffered. Now they have largely reopened, but some owners are still struggling.

Many of the smaller restaurants were owned by Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI). Those restaurant owners now have the opportunity to apply for grants which may be up to $10,000 to help them as they try to return their business back to normal.

Grubhub has made a donation of $2 million to the National Asian/Pacific Islander American Chamber of Commerce and Entrepreneurship (National ACE). That money will be distributed to various AAPI restaurant owners in the United States. The AAPISTRONG Restaurant Fund administered by National Ace will be used to support AAPI restaurants to remain open or to increase their capacity.

This is from the National ACE website:

The AAPISTRONG Restaurant Fund of the National Asian/Pacific Islander American Chamber of Commerce & Entrepreneurship (National ACE) provides grants directly to AAPI restaurant owners who have been negatively impacted by Covid-19 throughout the United States. This is a new grant opportunity for struggling AAPI restaurants. As restaurants begin to reopen or increase their capacity, unforeseen difficulties, challenges, and costs can accompany this process. National ACE looks forward to helping restaurants make this transition by providing them with additional resources. Grubhub’s $2 million donation to the National ACE AAPISTRONG Restaurant Fund will be used to support restaurant owners in their efforts to reopen or expand.

Although information has been given to as many restaurants as possible through various means, the applications received so far are low. AAPI restaurant owners may apply for the grants until August 31, 2021, or until a limit has been met. That amount is 1,500 total for the United States or 100 per region. This region includes Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, Montana, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Requirements for the grants are as follows:

The business must be Asian American/Pacific Islander/Native Hawaiian (AAPI) majority-owned (at least 51%)

The business must be based in the United States

The business must have been operational in 2019 before COVID

The business must be currently in operation

The business must be primary licensed in "the preparation and serving of food”

The business must operate in a maximum of three locations (ineligible if operating in four or more locations so franchisees are not eligible)

Although some restaurants are reportedly doing very well and are not financially strapped because of COVID, there are many who might want to apply.

Any AAPI owners of restaurants who qualify are invited to submit an application. It should be done as soon as possible. For more information and to make an application, owners can go to the website National ACE at: www.nationalace.org.

As the application deadline is quickly approaching, the public is asked to share this information with AAPI restaurant owners in their area who might be interested in applying for the grants.