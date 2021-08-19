Another Call for Asian American Restaurant Owners to Apply for Grants

S. F. Mori

Grants of up to $10,000 are available

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30IbA6_0bWjSCGj00
National ACE LogoImage from National ACE website

The COVID-19 pandemic has been known to hit the restaurant and food industry very hard. Many owners of restaurants have suffered as their businesses were negatively and sometimes severely impacted by COVID. The changes which came to life during the pandemic caused people to stay home and not go to restaurants as they normally might have done. Restaurants were closed or had to do only take out. Their bottom line suffered. Now they have largely reopened, but some owners are still struggling.

Many of the smaller restaurants were owned by Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI). Those restaurant owners now have the opportunity to apply for grants which may be up to $10,000 to help them as they try to return their business back to normal.

Grubhub has made a donation of $2 million to the National Asian/Pacific Islander American Chamber of Commerce and Entrepreneurship (National ACE). That money will be distributed to various AAPI restaurant owners in the United States. The AAPISTRONG Restaurant Fund administered by National Ace will be used to support AAPI restaurants to remain open or to increase their capacity.

This is from the National ACE website:
The AAPISTRONG Restaurant Fund of the National Asian/Pacific Islander American Chamber of Commerce & Entrepreneurship (National ACE) provides grants directly to AAPI restaurant  owners who have been negatively impacted by Covid-19 throughout the United States. This is a new grant opportunity for struggling AAPI restaurants. As restaurants begin to reopen or increase their capacity, unforeseen difficulties, challenges, and costs can accompany this process. National ACE looks forward to helping restaurants make this transition by providing them with additional resources. Grubhub’s $2 million donation to the National ACE AAPISTRONG Restaurant Fund will be used to support restaurant owners in their efforts to reopen or expand.  

Although information has been given to as many restaurants as possible through various means, the applications received so far are low. AAPI restaurant owners may apply for the grants until August 31, 2021, or until a limit has been met. That amount is 1,500 total for the United States or 100 per region. This region includes Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, Montana, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Requirements for the grants are as follows:
The business must be Asian American/Pacific Islander/Native Hawaiian (AAPI) majority-owned (at least 51%)
The business must be based in the United States
The business must have been operational in 2019 before COVID
The business must be currently in operation
The business must be primary licensed in "the preparation and serving of food”
The business must operate in a maximum of three locations (ineligible if operating in four or more locations so franchisees are not eligible)

Although some restaurants are reportedly doing very well and are not financially strapped because of COVID, there are many who might want to apply.

Any AAPI owners of restaurants who qualify are invited to submit an application. It should be done as soon as possible. For more information and to make an application, owners can go to the website National ACE at: www.nationalace.org.

As the application deadline is quickly approaching, the public is asked to share this information with AAPI restaurant owners in their area who might be interested in applying for the grants.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_b10acef3744f864de611021584e56f21.blob

I am a retired President/CEO of civil rights organizations. I have been a Mayor and California State Assemblyman as well as a College Instructor of Economics. I have also been an entrepreneur and international business consultant. I will be sharing articles mostly about life, politics, racism, travel, health, and relationships.

Salt Lake City, UT
376 followers
Loading

More from S. F. Mori

Provo, UT

Head On Crashes are Scary and Can Be Deadly

There were two in Utah days apart, and one person died. Have you ever been driving along or riding in a vehicle when another car suddenly came at you from the opposite direction? It is very scary. My wife was riding in a car with another person on a highway in California years ago when they were driving to an event in a neighboring town. As they were going along the highway, a car suddenly appeared heading right for them. It was coming head on into their lane. Luckily, the friend who was driving had quick reflexes and was able to swerve out of the way immediately. Thankfully, there was no car next to them so they were safe. They were a bit shaken, but otherwise were fine.Read full story
Utah State

A Huge Rain Storm Came to Utah, But the Smoke Remained

Rain in Salt Lake City(Image is author's) The morning hours which usually bring sunshine and blue skies were dark and gloomy. The rain had started to fall in Salt Lake City and surrounding areas. It turned out to be a huge rainstorm with lightning and thunder in abundance. The rainfall totals were impressive and needed in the drought which exists in Utah at the current time. There was so much rain that there also came with some problems.Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City Woman Killed on a Bike Ride

Salt Lake City west side(Image is author's) Guns are produced for the purpose of killing animals and people. Hunters use guns to shoot deer, elk, and birds when it is hunting season. People obtain hunting licenses or permits to shoot and kill animals which they may use for food. It can also be a sport to them. Guns are used to hunt wild animals on African safaris. People take the animals and have them stuffed as trophies.Read full story
5 comments
Farmington, UT

Man Dies After Falling From Ride at the Lagoon Amusement Park

Lagoon Amusement Park in Utah(Image in the public domain) It was a totally unusual sight as a woman was video taping scenes around Lagoon Amusement Park in Farmington, Utah, on a Saturday. Television news stories and the Internet have the video available for view. It shows a man dangling from the Sky Ride at the park. The woman who took the video thought he was a professional stunt man or gymnast. Moments later, he fell to the ground.Read full story
2 comments
Salt Lake City, UT

The Salt Lake County Council Voted Down a Mask Mandate for Schools

Hundreds of parents were happy. Salt Lake City and County Building(Image is author's) The Salt Lake County Council had a meeting where they voted on a mask mandate for children in schools for the coming year which is just beginning. Hundreds of parents, along with some of their children, showed up for the meeting. They were not wearing masks and protested the mandate. They brought signs which expressed their views. They cheered loudly after the council voted.Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

A Deadly Shooting at a Salt Lake City Graduation Party

West High School in Salt Lake City(Image in the public domain) Now that school is starting or will start soon for Salt Lake City school children, everyone hopes that the children will be safe. You expect that for young people. The main issue at this time appears to be the fight over mask mandates. Although the Salt Lake County Health Expert and Executive Director, Dr. Angela Dunn, tried to get a mask mandate for schools, the Salt Lake County Council voted against such a mandate. Hundreds of parents were happy and cheered for the action. Others thought it was an unwise decision and dangerous vote. There may be other dangers as well.Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City Had a Pacific Island Heritage Event

Utah's Pacific Island Heritage Month Event(Image is author's) This is Pacific Island Heritage Month in Utah. Pacific Islanders in the state are holding their Ninth Annual Pacific Island Heritage Month celebration with various events.Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

Dead Salt Lake City Man's Family Sought

The Vietnamese man was found dead at his apartment. Bo Van Pham(Image credit KUTV4 News/DoubleTree Hotel) Death will come to every person on the earth. No one knows exactly when that will happen (unless they cause it intentionally themselves). People can make some preparations for death, but most people are never fully prepared. People who live alone may need others to intervene on their behalf.Read full story
4 comments
Woods Cross, UT

Shooting at Vehicle Causes Termination of a Woods Cross Police Officer

Woods Cross sign(Image in the public domain) A police officer in Woods Cross, Utah, has been fired after an internal investigation which found that he had violated department policy. He fired multiple times at a truck with a driver who had attempted to flee from him by reversing his vehicle away from the officer.Read full story
1 comments

Grants Available for Asian American Restaurants Impacted by COVID

Grubhub has donated money to help Asian owned restaurants. Do you know of an Asian American or Pacific Islander (AAPI) owned restaurant which has been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic? Do you have a favorite AAPI restaurant that you would like to help? If so, you could share this information with them. They may be able to obtain a grant to help them as they try to survive and thrive in these difficult times.Read full story
Utah State

Inmate Death at a Utah Prison Ruled a Homicide

Central Utah Correctional Facility in Gunnison, Utah. An inmate at the Central Utah Correctional Facility in Gunnison, Utah, has died. The prison is in southwestern Sanpete County in the central part of Utah. The Utah Department of Corrections has said that the death is being treated as a murder. There are no suspects identified as yet.Read full story
8 comments
Salt Lake City, UT

A Salt Lake City Woman Lost Her Life on a Tinder Date

A Utah man has just ended up pleading guilty to a murder which took place a year ago in the city of Layton, about 25 miles north of Salt Lake City, Utah, The woman victim went on a first date with a man who apparently ended up killing her that evening. Ethan Hunsaker was accused of fatally stabbing the victim. Now a year later, he has entered a plea of guilty to the murder.Read full story
4 comments
Salt Lake City, UT

Murder Suspect Arrested For a 2018 Killing

A man has recently been arrested for a murder which took place in 2018 near a Dollar Tree Store on the west side of Salt Lake City. It was a brutal stabbing of a 20 year old woman. Her name was Candace Rose Samples, and she was killed in the parking lot of the store. A male victim was injured in the attack when he tried to help the woman.Read full story
Utah State

An American Concentration Camp in Utah Named Topaz is Worth a Visit

Japanese Americans were incarcerated there during World War II. After the start of World War II, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066 on February 19, 1942. This order gave the military commander in certain designated areas the authority to remove any persons from their homes to be placed in what are now called “American concentration camps.” People of Japanese heritage from the West Coast of the United States were forced to leave their homes and be unjustly incarcerated in one of the ten camps. Most were prisoners for the duration of the war. There were 120,000 persons affected by the order.Read full story
8 comments
Salt Lake City, UT

Elected Officials Attended the Asian Food Truck Festival

Although I had seen food trucks around Salt Lake City and the county of Salt Lake, I assumed they just drove around looking for places to set up business or that they had a regular spot. I had not known that there was an area in Holladay known as the Soho Food Park where food trucks regularly are available to get a quick dinner.Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

A Hate Crime Against an Asian Woman

Most Americans of Asian backgrounds have experienced racism and hate toward them on occasion during their lifetimes. The racism may not have been blatant, but it could have been micro-aggressions because they were perceived as being different or even strange. A recent hate crime occurred against a woman of Asian descent in the Cottonwood area of Salt Lake City.Read full story
West Jordan, UT

A Teenager was Shot and Killed in a Church Parking Lot

It was what police in West Jordan are calling a tragic accident. A thirteen year old boy was shot and killed by his fifteen year old friend. It happened in a church parking lot.Read full story
3 comments
Sandy, UT

Murdered Sandy Woman Remembered Fondly

Masako Kenley was a 53-year-old woman who lived in Sandy, Utah. She went missing on July 2, 2021, and her body was later found by the Jordan River. She had been shot and killed. The 75-year-old man who is accused of the murder is a former co-worker who had worked with Kenley years earlier. Her purse and shoe were discovered in the trunk of his car. He had apparently tried to commit suicide and was taken into custody from a hospital.Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

Try Having Dinner From a Food Truck

A successful food truck event was planned by a youth group. It was a hot summer evening when people started to gather at 5 pm to get dinner on a Tuesday night from a food truck at the SoHo Food Park in the Holladay area of Salt Lake City. There was a continuous line until almost 9 pm with people coming to buy their dinner from a food truck. Even though there was an hour wait in some instances (in line and waiting for the food to be prepared), people did not complain. The food was good and worth the wait.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy