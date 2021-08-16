A Deadly Shooting at a Salt Lake City Graduation Party

One person died with four injured

Now that school is starting or will start soon for Salt Lake City school children, everyone hopes that the children will be safe. You expect that for young people. The main issue at this time appears to be the fight over mask mandates. Although the Salt Lake County Health Expert and Executive Director, Dr. Angela Dunn, tried to get a mask mandate for schools, the Salt Lake County Council voted against such a mandate. Hundreds of parents were happy and cheered for the action. Others thought it was an unwise decision and dangerous vote. There may be other dangers as well.

Seniors in high school will be starting their last year before graduation. They will then embark on new adventures such as college, military service, work, or other endeavors. Graduation from high school will be a milestone in their lives. It should be a happy time without worries about such matters as drive-by shootings.

Last spring when high school graduates were completing school, they were excited to have graduation parties. One party in Salt Lake City was held before the end of school. Some young people were celebrating with their friends when the event turned deadly and tragic when a drive by shooting occurred.

Fox 13 News reported on the event with a piece on June 6, 2021, titled, “One dead, multiple injured in drive by shooting at SLC graduation party.

The early morning drive by shooting occurred in the northwest part of Salt Lake City. A twenty year old man was found dead at the scene when police arrived at the residence around 2 am on a Sunday morning.

Four people were taken to the hospital where they were treated for gunshot wounds. They were reportedly listed in stable condition so they were expected to recover from their injuries.

Superintendent Larry Madden wrote to parents. His letter which was shared by Fox 13 read:

Dear families,

We received word this morning about a shooting at a graduation party early Sunday morning that left four injured and one dead. All five victims are members of our community and were either recent graduates or former graduates in the Salt Lake City School District.

We were deeply saddened to hear this devastating news. We know many of you have been impacted by this tragedy and wanted to offer our support as district and school administration. Two of the victims are 2021 West High School graduates, one is a former Highland High School graduate, and the other two young people, including the person who was fatally shot, are both former West High School graduates. We know their families are valued members of the neighborhood community, and many of them have siblings, family members, and friends who attend our schools.

As parents and guardians, we ask you to please keep an eye on your student in the coming days and weeks. This is a critical time, especially given that school is about to let out for the summer. Our school counseling teams will available at all district schools tomorrow, Monday, June 7, for any student who may need support. Counselors will also be available through Thursday, June 10. If your student needs additional support, please email your school principal directly.

As we’ve communicated with law enforcement today, we’ve been assured the police are doing everything possible to find the perpetrators and seek justice. In situations like this, especially when victims are innocent bystanders, it may be tempting for our young people to try to take matters into their own hands. Please talk to your students and encourage them to deal with the emotions they may be feeling by speaking with a counselor or other trusted source...

We are all grieving this tragedy, and we are here to support our students, families, faculty, and staff, in any way we can during this difficult time. Thank you for your support.

Police were busy talking to witnesses and trying to find answers. Some witnesses were reported as being uncooperative. It appears that no suspects have been found or arrested even though months have passed since the shooting.

Students should not have to suffer from such dangerous situations in their young lives. These types of crimes affect not only those who were killed or injured, but they have consequences for all the friends and family of those people.

