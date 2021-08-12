Woods Cross, UT

Shooting at Vehicle Causes Termination of a Woods Cross Police Officer

S. F. Mori

No criminal charges have been filed

Woods Cross sign(Image in the public domain)

A police officer in Woods Cross, Utah, has been fired after an internal investigation which found that he had violated department policy. He fired multiple times at a truck with a driver who had attempted to flee from him by reversing his vehicle away from the officer.

A report on KUTV2 News on August 7, 2021, reported that the fired officer is Joshua Lindsey. Prosecutors indicated that the decision had not yet been made as to whether Lindsey would face criminal charges for the shooting. The Davis County Attorney's Office will be making an announcement regarding whether or not Lindsey will be criminally charged.

Lindsey was on patrol on February 7, 2021, according to an investigative memo. He came across a truck which he deemed to be suspicious. The officer said he got out of his patrol car and ordered the two people in the truck to put their hands up. They did not comply with the requested order.

Lindsey is quoted as saying,
“As I was giving commands, the driver all of the sudden dropped his hands. I heard the rev of the engine increase, the vehicle shift into gear. The vehicle moved, I perceived the threat coming towards me, so I opened fire.”
The vehicle went into reverse so the officer stopped firing. He further stated:
“He backed up at a high rate of speed, and kind of tried to do a kind of fishtail type turn around. That is when he struck one of the parked transport trailers. When he hit that, I fired one more shot at his passenger side rear tire to try to pop it, to try to disable the vehicle.”

The two people in the truck were not hit by Lindsey’s shots. They were arrested after a chase which went into West Valley City. They were booked into jail on several charges, which included attempted murder of a police officer. The one suspect was charged with two counts of felony theft. His case is still being resolved by the courts. The other suspect was released without charges.

Although it may seem logical for police officers to fire at the tires of a vehicle, that is apparently not allowed in the Woods Cross police department.

The news article stated:
An internal investigation of the shooting found Lindsey’s decision to fire his weapon violated the department’s use-of-force policies. Woods Cross Police policy prohibits officers from shooting at any part of a vehicle in an attempt to disable it.
The policy also says officers should ‘only discharge a firearm at a moving vehicle or its occupants when the officer reasonably believes there are no other reasonable means available to avert the imminent threat of the vehicle, or if deadly force other than the vehicle is directed at the officer or others.’
“I then asked Officer Lindsey if he was familiar with our policy about shooting at moving vehicles? He said ‘I am.’ I then asked him if he had read it and know (knew) what it said?’ Officer Lindsey said ‘yes, it’s frowned upon, it’s actually you’re not supposed to do it’,” Chief Chad Soffe wrote in the investigative memo.
Soffe goes on to say in the report that while Lindsey thought the car was coming toward him, video recordings of the incident show the car was reversing and officer Lindsey was running toward the car when he fired.

Lindsey has appealed his termination from the Woods Cross Police Department. He has an attorney working on his case.

