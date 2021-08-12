Grants Available for Asian American Restaurants Impacted by COVID

Grubhub has donated money to help Asian owned restaurants

Do you know of an Asian American or Pacific Islander (AAPI) owned restaurant which has been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic? Do you have a favorite AAPI restaurant that you would like to help? If so, you could share this information with them. They may be able to obtain a grant to help them as they try to survive and thrive in these difficult times.

It is well known that many small businesses suffered greatly through the pandemic. This includes smaller restaurants which may be family owned businesses struggling to survive. They may have been forced to close their doors for a period of time and/or to only provide take out service. Their financial bottom line may have suffered. They might be able to use a little help to get their business back to the state that it was in before COVID caused hardship for them.

A donation of $2 million has been made from Grubhub to the National Asian Chamber of Commerce (National ACE). The purpose of the money is to provide grants of up to $10,000 to benefit restaurants which are owned by AAPI's in the United States. Those who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible to apply.

The AAPISTRONG Restaurant Fund administered by National ACE will be used to support AAPI restaurant owners in their efforts to continue their business. This new grant will help struggling AAPI restaurants as they begin to reopen or increase their capacity. It is known that unforeseen difficulties, challenges, and costs often accompany this process. These grants are available to lend support to AAPI restaurant owners.

Applications started to be accepted on August 4, 2021, and will close on August 31, 2021, or until the application cap is hit (1,500 total for the United States or 100 applications per region).

The grants are available throughout the United States. This region includes Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, Montana, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Since only 100 applications are permitted per region, it is important for interested restaurant owners to apply quickly.

Eligibility Requirements

The business must be Asian American/Pacific Islander/Native Hawaiian (AAPI) majority-owned (at least 51%)

The business must be based in the United States

The business must have been operational in 2019 before COVID

The business must be currently in operation

The business must be primary licensed in "the preparation and serving of food”

The business must operate in a maximum of three locations (ineligible if operating in four or more locations so franchisees are not eligible)

It is recommended for interested restaurant owners to submit an application as soon as possible.

To get more information and to make an application, restaurant owners can go to the website for the National Asian Chamber of Commerce at: www.nationalace.org.

Please share this information with AAPI restaurant owners who may qualify and be interested in applying for these grants of up to $10,000. THANK YOU!

