Salt Lake City, UT

A Salt Lake City Woman Lost Her Life on a Tinder Date

S. F. Mori

The murder took place on May 25, 2020

A Utah man has just ended up pleading guilty to a murder which took place a year ago in the city of Layton, about 25 miles north of Salt Lake City, Utah, The woman victim went on a first date with a man who apparently ended up killing her that evening. Ethan Hunsaker was accused of fatally stabbing the victim. Now a year later, he has entered a plea of guilty to the murder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HU6cS_0bGeXn2w00
Ethan Hunsakerfile photo

The woman named Ashlyn Black was 25 years old. The accused was 24. They went on a date on a Saturday night at a bar after they met on Tinder. The man took her back to his home in Layton after their date.

Hunsaker called 911 at around 3 am. He said that he had killed someone in his home. Police went to the home and found Black with multiple stab wounds to her torso, according to a police statement. There were attempts to revive Black, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was held without bail at the Davis County Jail where he was booked on suspicion of murder. The homicide was under investigation, but the police statement said that the attack appeared to be unprovoked.

Hunsaker told police that he and Black met on Tinder. He said he picked her up from her home, and they went to a local bar together. Then he took her back to his home. He said it was a "normal" date and that they had not gotten into an argument. He said he later fell asleep. When he woke up, he choked the victim and then he went to the kitchen where he grabbed a pocket knife with which he stabbed Black five to ten times.

He allegedly said during the call to 911 that he wanted police to shoot him. He later told police that he had homicidal and suicidal thoughts daily.

Black's family were devastated and put out a statement about the death in which they stated:
"A monster has taken away the life of our little girl in a crime as senseless as it was evil."
"Our hearts are broken and our lives are forever changed due to the despicable acts of another person. In just a few senseless and selfish minutes, a life of an amazing, fun loving young woman was taken, one who had a passion for being the voice of those who could not speak out for themselves. And a gift for working with those who have special needs. The lives of her friends and family are permanently altered. No time can fill the emptiness we feel, and the hole it has left in our hearts."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11SCXj_0bGeXn2w00
Ashlyn Blackphoto supplied by the family to media because they want her to be remembered
Her family included the following in her obituary:
"Ashlyn loved living and working in the avenues of Salt Lake City. Of her many positions she loved working with children and was a well gifted care giver. She had a special devotion to special needs children. Her time with her “extra” special cousin Millie brought her immense joy. Ashlyn was so looking forward to having babies of her own. She dreamed of adopting a child with Down’s Syndrome to complete her heart, passion, and family. She would have been a wonderful mother.

The Utah Domestic Violence Coalition has asked people not to blame the victim. Violence against women is a huge problem in Utah and the United States.

It is unfortunate that people cannot be trusted so that a date becomes dangerous and ends up as an invitation for murder.

[Sources: people.com, Fox TV News, www.echovita.com]

