A Man Was Killed Inside a Police Department

He was shot by an officer

The incident happened two years ago on August 23, 2019, when Michael Chad Breinholt was shot by a police officer at the West Valley City Police Department. A story by Jessica Miller in the Salt Lake Tribune on July 12, 2021, reported that the district attorney has yet to declare whether it was a justified shooting after all this time.

West Valley City, Utah (Image in the public domain)

The officer is reported to have said to Breinholt before he pulled the trigger to shoot him, “You’re about to die, my friend.”

The thirty-one year old victim’s death was caught on body camera footage. The man was intoxicated and had his hands cuffed behind his back. Two officers were trying to contain him as he wrestled with them. One officer shouted that Breinholt was grabbing for the officer’s gun. Another officer came into the room, said the words to Breinholt, and fired his gun, killing him.

Susan Neese, mother of the victim, has watched that video of when and how her son’s life was ended. She was interviewed recently from her home in Illinois and said:

“He took the time to think about that, to say those words. And then aim and shoot. And kill Chad.”

The family members of the victim were shocked when they were told by their attorney that this police officer had shot and killed two other people while on duty besides Breinholt.

Brieinholt’s brother said: “Chad would still be here had something happened to that officer. If he could have been put on some other duty or let go or if there was something put in place after taking the first person’s life. Definitely after [taking] a second person’s life. Why is he still carrying a gun?”

The Salt Lake County District Attorney is charged with making the decision on all police shootings in his jurisdiction as to whether or not the shooting was justified. The legal review in this case has taken a long time. Two years have passed with no decision being given.

The West Valley Police Department incident review committee made a determination that the shooting did not violate policy. The officer was put on administrative leave but is back on duty. The shooting is still a pending investigation with the district attorney’s office.

Breinholt had a long history of addition to drugs and alcohol. Neese said that her son suffered after his father passed away when Breinholt was fifteen. At first, he turned to music. Then it was drugs and alcohol. He was a very young person when he became addicted. He was constantly trying to fight his addiction.

Apparently, Breinholt had been better while he was involved with the Rescue Mission in Salt Lake City. His mother said that he had started to relapse that summer. She had talked to her son on the day that he died, and they mentioned celebrating their birthdays together. He told his mother that the was trying to get help to get sober.

Breinholt had gone to his girlfriend’s workplace while he was intoxicated. Her coworker called the police. The girlfriend told the police officers who responded that Breinholt said he had taken a lot of pills and might have wanted to commit suicide. He was arrested because he had been driving a car. They found no weapons on his person. He was taken to the police station and processed for DUI.

Another video shows that Breinholt asked officers at one point to take him to the Huntsman Mental Health Institute, but they refused. Breinholt told them that he had a gun in his pants. They laughed, and there was some discussion about guns. Breinholt had been crying and asking for help throughout the time he spent at the police station.

When the officers perceived Breinholt as a threat because they said he had reached for an officer’s gun, the victim was shot by an officer.

It has been two years, and Breinholt’s family are still waiting for a decision from the district attorney’s office.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.