How About a Drive to Antelope Island?

Utah is a state full of amazing scenery and natural beauty. The National Parks in the southern part of the state are regular tourist attractions for people from all around the United States and even the world. The beautiful red rocks and majestic landscape offer an unforgettable experience for travelers.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions have been lifted to a large degree, people are able to once again get out and enjoy nature. For those who live in Salt Lake County or surrounding counties, there is a state park close by which is available to visit. How about taking a drive out to Antelope Island? It is just one of many areas in Utah which are accessible and enjoyable not far from Salt Lake City.

Antelope Island State Park is a place to see wildlife such as bison and to look at The Great Salt Lake from another viewpoint.

Bison at Antelope Island State Park (Image is author's)

The Davis County Causeway is a road which goes right out to Antelope Island. The current fee to enter the park is $10 per vehicle. People mostly drive around the Island and can park to watch the buffalo or take in the scenery. There are places to park and visit some of the tourist attractions which are available.

The Great Salt Lake From Antelope Island (Image is author's)

While we were at Antelope Island recently, I talked with a family from Pennsylvania. They were on an ultimate road trip and had stopped at the state park along with their other travels across the United States. They had decided to take a vacation mainly in their car and outdoors as the pandemic was winding down. They were visiting many national and state parks along their journey. They enjoyed Antelope Island, which was one of many parks they visited.

Some people were still enjoying vacation time even during the pandemic.

As stated in the brochure about Antelope Island and the state parks, the Utah State Parks Mission is: To enhance the quality of life by preserving and providing natural, cultural, and recreational resources for the enjoyment, education, and inspiration of this and future generations.

The Antelope Island State Park is surrounded by the Great Salt Lake, which is the largest lake west of the Mississippi River. It is one of the saltiest lakes in the world. There are spots where people are allowed to go into the salt water of the lake.

People walk to the shore of The Great Salt Lake (Image is author's)

More than 6,000 years ago, prehistoric people inhabited the island. The first permanent residence on the island was established in 1848. The Historic Ranch at Antelope Island is open to tour. There are day use facilities, a visitors center, a grille restaurant, and some campground sites on the Island.

Antelope Island has 28,022 acres and is home to free-roaming herds of bison (often called buffalo), mule deer, and pronghorn antelope. Smaller wildlife also live on the island.

If you are looking to get outdoors and want a good place to visit for a few hours, check out Antelope Island State Park. It is easy to get to and provides an interesting experience.

There is probably a state park or a national park within driving distance from where you live. The parks are there for the enjoyment of the public. Although some restrictions may be in place or reservations may need to be secured because of the COVID pandemic, most of the parks are open for business. They provide some diversion and an enjoyable outing. Even a neighborhood park may be a good idea.

Taking a break from the pandemic, racism, political strife, regular life, and everything adding stress to your life can be a good thing. It can be accomplished by visiting a park.

The state and national parks, as well as neighborhood parks, are there for all of us to enjoy.

