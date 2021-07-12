Aggravated Kidnapping Charge Comes After a Drug Arrest

A man is arrested by West Valley City police detectives

West Valley City police went to an apartment to serve a drug warrant. They found the man there, but then they discovered a woman was in his bedroom. She was bound with duct tape. The man, Michael Lee Curwick (known as Irish), 45, was taken into custody and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail. He was charged with Aggravated Kidnapping, Aggravated Assault, Criminal Conspiracy, and drug possession. He is being held without bail at the current time.

West Valley City, Utah (Image in the public domain)

Stephen Romney, reporting for Fox 13 News on July 10, 2021, stated that detectives discovered a woman when they went to Curwick’s apartment. She was being held against her will. She was transported to a hospital for treatment after the man was arrested.

The woman told detectives that she had been staying with Curwick for a few days. She had returned to the apartment early that morning when he accused her of stealing. She denied that she had stolen anything from him. He told her that he would not let her leave the apartment. He said that he was going to kill her.

After the woman started to scream, Curwick put duct tape on her mouth to keep her quiet. She said that detectives had arrived three minutes after he had put the tape on her.

Curwick was described in the police affidavit as “a known drug user and drug dealer with a violent criminal history, including fifteen years in federal prison.”

The woman had apparently made some bad choices in thinking that she could stay with Curwick and trust him. He might have carried out his plan if the police had not arrived at the apartment when they did.

The detectives had arrived for a totally different matter. They had no idea that the man had committed a kidnapping. They were able to discover the woman in the bedroom and save her.

There are many bad people in the world who should not be trusted. People are putting their lives in danger when they basically trust people about whom they know very little. Going to stay at someone’s apartment without really knowing them might feel like it is okay to do if people are desperate enough.

The police are there to help people when it is needed. Sometimes we need to help ourselves by using better judgment and making good choices about the people we choose to trust. Although it is often difficult to know whom you can trust, it can have disastrous results to place our trust in people who do not deserve it.

