Two Charged in Killing of a Millcreek Woman

A man and a woman were charged on July 7, 2021, in the killing of a Millcreek woman. The crime occurred over a year ago on March 11, 2020, in a nice area of Salt Lake City where such crimes almost never occur. The victim was found shot in her car, which was parked in the driveway of her friend’s home. It was a mysterious killing which made no sense but was thought to be a robbery gone bad.

The woman, Linda Nemelka, was fifty-seven years old. She was the mother of five children and was a grandmother to twelve. She was said to be a wonderful, friendly person who was loved by all.

Nemelka had finished eating dinner with a friend. The killing took place a little after 10 p.m. She had gone out to her car to go home. The engine was running. The killers must have surprised her when she was ready to drive away. The driver’s side door of the car was open when police arrived. Nemelka was found unconscious. She died of injuries later at a hospital where she had been taken.

Witnesses said they heard a gunshot and saw a dark colored SUV speeding away. The lights were off. Police found a 9 MM casing close to Nelmeka’s car.

The 24 year old man and 23 year old woman were charged with murder, a first degree felony. They are also being charged with aggravated robbery, a first degree felony, and possession of a weapon by a restricted person, which is a second degree felony.

The victim’s daughter, Jessica Nemelka, said about the arrest of the two people:

"I think closure will come in time. Having answers is definitely helpful, it really is. But I think closure will come when everything is finished. It's going to be a long court process, it's going to be a very long timeline from here on out. And having answers is part of its own closure. But it doesn't change what happened, it doesn't bring her back. But it does help. We are absolutely relieved. We are so relieved."

There were charging documents from February 2021 which stated that an informant had come forth saying that he had information about the Nemelka case. He told detectives that the two suspects were staying at his apartment on the night that the shooting occurred. He said that he had given the man money for drugs. He said that the suspect had contacted the informant and told him to look on the news for a shooting in Millcreek.

The informant said that the suspect said that they were “hitting a lick and it went bad.” That is slang for getting money quickly as in a robbery.

Why the informant did not come forward sooner is unknown. The suspects had actually been arrested right after the murder for unrelated charges. They had both been on parole at the time of the murder of Nemelka.

It was later discovered that the couple were believed to be driving a dark colored SUV at the time of the killing of Nemelka. They had stolen the SUV in American Fork three days before the shooting. They also had stolen nine firearms from the suspect woman’s mother in Orem.

The suspects had been arrested on March 12, 2020, in West Jordan. The man was arrested after he attempted to run from police. A 9 MM handgun was taken from his waistband and thrown over a fence by the man. Police were able to recover the weapon.

For months after the killing of Nemelka, the police had no suspects. The family had reached out through the news media to ask the public for help in solving the case.

The family was relieved when they learned that the suspects had been in prison and unable to do further hard to others after the killing of Nemelka. At the time, the family and police were unaware of the connection of the two criminals in custody to Nemelka’s death.

Her family finds comfort in the fact that it was a random act and not a crime committed by someone who knew Nemelka. They feel it was a case of her being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

