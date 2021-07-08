Murder at a Salt Lake City Convenience Store

Over the 4th of July Holiday

Salt Lake City has been having an escalation of stabbings, shootings, and murders lately as seems to be the case for the entire United States. A stabbing resulting in a death took place at a Maverik store in Salt Lake City near the Smith baseball park. The convenience store clerk died at the scene.

A Maverik store (Image in the public domain)

The clerk, Joseph “Joey” Allen, 40, was working his shift at the Maverik. It was just before 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 3, 2021. A friend had been inside the store visiting with Allen. Police reported that there had been four men who were hanging out on the Maverik property in front of the store. Allen and his friend went outside and confronted the men to ask them to leave. There is surveillance video from the store which shows that a fight broke out between the two groups of men.

The police charging documents state that Allen and his friend "were near the ice machine when a male later identified as Tukka Gonne came running up with a large knife in his hand. He could be seen making thrusting motions with the knife at both (men).”

Allen and his friend were both stabbed in front of the Maverik store. Allen was pronounced dead at the scene, but the other man survived. He had been taken to a hospital with multiple stab wounds.

Salt Lake police used a police dog to help find the four men. Two of the men were found and arrested.

“Tukka Gonne, 21 is charged in 3rd District Court with murder, a first-degree felony, and aggravated assault, a second-degree felony. Both of those charges are subject to penalty enhancements if Gonne is convicted because the crime was committed 'in concert with two or more persons,'" according to charging documents.

Gonne is the only one in the group of four men who has been charged with murder. He was also charged with obstructing justice, a second-degree felony; and being a restricted person in possession of a weapon, a third-degree felony.

Although a young man, Gonne has had multiple arrests and problems with the police. He was charged with assault just in June. Then he failed to show up for court so a warrant was issued for his arrest. He had previously been arrested for assault in a domestic case. He has failed to show up for court on multiple occasions. Being charged with murder is the worst of his crimes.

Regarding the stabbing at the Maverik store, video from the store showed that Allen’s friend had been holding something that looked like a metal rod. The man appeared to swing or throw the rod at the other men. The police determined that it was not a case of self-defense because Gonne could have walked away.

After the stabbing, Allen was taken inside the store where he died.

In a statement, Maverik Vice President David Hancock expressed condolences to the clerk’s family and offered support to employees.

“It is with great sadness that Maverik had a valued member of our team killed last night at our store,” according to the statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

“Maverik Human Resources is providing assistance to teammates who may be feeling overwhelmed,” the statement continues, “and grief counselors are available for additional help through our employee assistance program.”

As of this writing, it appears that one other person is in custody besides Gonne. The other two suspects have not yet been identified or caught, according to reports.

Allen is said by friends to be survived by twin daughters. He was engaged to be married. Apparently, friends would often go and visit with Allen while he was working that midnight shift when there was generally not much business in the store. That night turned tragic and deadly.

[Source: Deseret News, KSL TV News]

