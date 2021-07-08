Asian Food Truck Festival in Salt Lake City

Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Residents of the Salt Lake City area may come and eat dinner on Tuesday evening, July 13, 2021, and support Asian food trucks. Several Asian owned food trucks will be on hand to prepare and sell food from 5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (or until the food is gone).

The Asian Food Truck Festival will be hosted by and take place at: SOHO Food Park, 4747 Holladay Boulevard E, Holladay.

The vendors who will be participating are: Bento Truck, Comfort Bowl, Crunchy Munchy, Fatty Tuna, and Suzy Thai Food. They will prepare tasty food for those who come to have dinner. This is a chance to buy some food, enjoy good company, and support an Asian owned small business.

Food truck festival flyer (Image is author's)

The event was planned by the Asian American Collegiate Association (AACA). This is a group of college age young people in Utah. It is under the Japanese American Citizens League (JACL), the oldest and largest Asian Amerian civil and human rights organization in the United States. Chairman of the event is Ethan Hirabayashi with Stephanie Sueoka and Floyd Mori as advisors to the group.

With the COVID-19 pandemic having taken a toll on small businesses, this is an effort to support these people as well as to celebrate the culture and food of Asian countries.

Asian Americans suffered in other ways from the pandemic as well. With the talk by political leaders about blaming China for the pandemic, there has been an escalation of racist rants and even hate crimes against people of Asian descent in the United States.

There have been cases of such hate crimes against Asian Americans reported in Utah. Some of the incidents may not be known to be outright racism, but the actions indicate that they could be attributed to racism.

A report on diversity in Utah was issued on May 6, 2021, by the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute. The following is from their website.

May 6, 2021 (Salt Lake City) – The Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute today released an extensive data book that reveals significant differences in economic, education, health, and housing outcomes in Utah by race, ethnicity, and sex. These differences, while multi-layered and complex, show Utah’s minority populations (with a few notable exceptions, especially among the Asian population) are more likely to have less income and wealth, higher poverty rates, lower educational achievement and attainment, less home ownership, and higher housing cost burdens. Utah’s Asian population, which includes significant variation in disparities within the Asian population overall, measures similar or better income, unemployment rates and student achievement levels to the White population and dramatically exceeds all other race/ethnicities for the percent of the population with a bachelor’s degree. Utah health data show more variance and nuance by race and ethnicity. Some minority populations show longer life expectancies and lower rates of depression, obesity, and asthma than the majority population.

The data book, which was requested by Utah community leaders and sponsored by Zions Bank, does not include explanations or causal evidence for these disparities, but points to a range of complex and interrelated demographic, economic, behavioral, and societal factors. The report also highlights recent actions by the governor and Legislature to expand opportunity for all Utahns and emphasizes Utah’s nation-leading social capital, family stability, income equality, and social mobility as positive areas to build upon in helping Utahns thrive.

Although there have been some people of Asian background (mostly the Japanese and Chinese) in Utah since at least the early 1900’s with several generations of Americans as their posterity, there are many new Asian immigrants in the state.

The owners of the food trucks are likely to be more of the newer immigrants and their families. They are trying to make a living and a good life in Utah, which has become their home.

