The Best Race in Olympic History

Ryan Fan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14a5AW_0bPA9GHj00
Photo of Karsten Warholm from Chel Hill on the left, Photo of Rai Benjamin from jenaragon94 on the r
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sn5XM_0bPA9GHj00
Photo of Karsten Warholm from Chel Hill on the left, Photo of Rai Benjamin from jenaragon94 on the r
“That was the best race in Olympic history … everyone in this event should be getting paid big bucks, in all honesty,” Rai Benjamin said.

Imagine breaking the previous world record, and still only earning a silver medal. That was the outcome for American Olympian Rai Benjamin, who is my age and who I watched dominate high school races at indoor track races at The Armory growing up.

In the 400 meter hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics, the world record was broken. The silver medalist broke the previous world record. The winner broke a record that stood for more than 28 years a month ago, then broke his own world record, breaking a seemingly impossible barrier of 46 seconds on the track. The top three runners in the event are now the three fastest 400 meter hurdlers in history.

Benjamin was heartbroken he didn’t win the gold medal. In later interviews, he cried and apologized to his family for not bringing home the gold. But in my opinion, Benjamin had nothing to apologize for, breaking the previous world record by half a second in the greatest Olympic race of all time.

“That was the best race in Olympic history … everyone in this event should be getting paid big bucks, in all honesty,” Benjamin said.

Rai Benjamin is right. Gold medalist Karsten Warholm ran 45.94 seconds, the best time in human history for the event and a record that will likely stand for a long time. Without Benjamin, however, it’s unlikely Warholm would have run as fast as he did.

Let’s take some time to rewind the race. At the start, Warholm is in lane 6, and Benjamin is in lane 5. Both gap the rest of the field almost immediately. Warholm is ahead, and Benjamin is trailing. In lane 6, Warholm gaps the rest of the people on his outside by 150 meters, which means he is absolutely dominating the race.

But Benjamin isn’t letting Warholm get too far ahead. By 200 meters, Warholm has completely gapped the people on his outside. He is leading Benjamin by about a quarter second.

But Benjamin starts catching up a little before 300 meters, with a very strong turn. The two rivals are neck and neck going through the final hurdles with about 50 meters to go.

After the last hurdle, Warholm summons a reserve of energy and pulls away, defeating Benjamin.

Now, the world record for the 400-meter hurdles is close to even the world record for the 400 meters with no hurdles, which is less than three seconds faster.

When Benjamin saw the times pop up on the screen, he didn’t believe them. He said “there’s no way” before accepting the times. Warholm said he couldn’t feel his legs in the final 20 meters of the race and was running scared. He just wanted to beat a “crazy American” and lunged his legs forward.

Before July 2021, American Kevin Young held the record for 28 years. For the rest of the race. And six men in the race also set national records for their countries.

Warholm and Benjamin have a rivalry depicted by the media, but the two are actually really friendly. They chat before races often and are mutually congratulatory of each others’ success.

“I mean, he’s a really cool guy. We just want to go out there and have fun and run fast times,” Benjamin said.

Benjamin says he made a mistake in the race on the fourth hurdle, where he lost his rhythm and made a gap to Warholm.

But the two are 24 and 25 respectively. I look forward to the rest of their races together, as the two continue to break barriers for what’s possible in the 400 meter hurdles.

Originally published on August 10, 2021 on Publishous.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_32c511d8d38aa027cd08e66cf10ddf16.blob

Believer, Baltimore City special ed teacher, and 2:40 marathon runner. Diehard fan of "The Wire," God's gift to the Earth. Support me: https://ko-fi.com/ryanfan

Baltimore, MD
4923 followers
Loading

More from Ryan Fan

We Isolate And Withdraw When Life Is Hard. Why?

Some people say they need time alone to maintain their sanity. I am not one of those people. When I isolate myself, it’s often a sign that things are not going well. More often than not, it’s a sign that there is something very wrong in my life if I haven’t left my house all day.Read full story
23 comments
Baltimore, MD

What Is a Bystander’s Role Witnessing Parents Beat Their Kids?

A couple days ago, I was driving home, parked across the street, where I had to walk through a park on my way to my apartment. At the time, I was on my phone with my girlfriend, when I saw a couple adults and about 10 kids at what seemed to be an outdoor birthday party — a typical scene for me.Read full story
244 comments
Baltimore, MD

Stop Worrying About How Homeless People Spend Your Money

As I entered a gas station in East Baltimore the other day, a homeless man opened the door for me and asked if I can give him a dollar for a meal. I gave him five, and went about my day, more than I would usually give since I don’t normally carry cash.Read full story
71 comments

The First Lethal Injection Execution

“In his best mood, Charlie thought that there was nothing to fear in death by injection. He believed that he could set it up to be like the surgery after the first of his bullet wounding,” wrote Dick Reavis in Texas Monthly.Read full story
219 comments
Baltimore, MD

The Murder of a Baltimore Family That Bravely Spoke Up About Crime

There is a famous term in social science literature called “missing white woman syndrome,” where the media over reports news coverage of missing white women as opposed to other demographic groups.Read full story
36 comments

The Woman Who Exposed The Horrors of an Asylum

“It is only after one is in trouble that one realizes how little sympathy and kindness there are in the world.” — Nellie Bly, Ten Days in a Mad-House. I previously wrote about how a woman traveled around the world in 72 days — Elizabeth Jane Cochran, also known as Nellie Bly, her pen name. She would later take on the name of her husband, Robert Seaman, and be named Elizabeth Cochrane Seaman. But not only did Nellie Bly have a record-breaking feat of traveling around the world, but she also spent 10 days in an asylum to reveal the brutality and neglect with which patients were treated.Read full story
3 comments

The First Serial Killer in America

Herman Webster Mudgett, known as Dr. Henry Howard Holmes, was America’s first serial killer who confessed to 27 murders, and is suspected of killing over 200 people by folklore. He owned a building three miles west of the 1893 World’s Fair in Chicago that was called the World’s Fair Hotel, even though there is no evidence that the hotel was ever open for business.Read full story
37 comments

The Most Brutal War in Human History

In the European front of World War II, there were almost two separate wars: the Western Front versus the Eastern Front. The Western Front had significantly fewer casualties, and Nazi forces actually surrendered when they lost. The Eastern Front was the site of large-scale atrocities and war crimes, according to Evan Andrews at History. The Eastern Front had both Germans and Soviets flout international law, with Germans often having no reservations about killing civilians while the Nazi Army tried to take over Russia. The Soviets, in the latter stages of the war, were intent on not only matching but even surpassing the atrocities of the Nazis.Read full story
20 comments

The Journalist Who Exposed The Horrors of Hiroshima

“TO OUR READERS. The New Yorker this week devotes its entire editorial space to an article on the almost complete obliteration of a city by one atomic bomb, and what happened to the people of that city. It does so in the conviction that few of us have yet comprehended the all but incredible destructive power of this weapon, and that everyone might well take time to consider the terrible implications of its use. The Editors.” — The New Yorker, August 31, 1946.Read full story
11 comments

The Roman Candle — Was It Used to Burn Christians Alive?

Photo from Henryk Siemiradzki on the Public Domain. “Covered with the skins of beasts, [the Christians] were torn by dogs and perished, or were nailed to crosses, or were doomed to the flames and burnt, to serve as a nightly illumination, when daylight had expired.” — Tacitus, Annals 15.44.Read full story
28 comments
New York City, NY

The Segregationist New York Mayor During the Civil War

“His Highness, King Abraham Africanus the First — our Great Usurping Caesar, violator of habeas corpus and freedom of the press, abuser of states’ rights…radical Republican autocrat ruling by fiat and martial law affixed his name to his heinous and illicit Emancipation Proclamation…[which] has obliterated millions of dollars’ worth of personal property rights and ‘liberated’ the hundreds of thousands of hopelessly indolent Negro refugees.” — Fernando Wood in Lincoln.Read full story
1 comments

William Faulkner Taught Us Compassion, Sacrifice, And Endurance

“I believe that man will not merely endure: he will prevail. He is immortal, not because he alone among creatures has an inexhaustible voice, but because he has a soul, a spirit capable of compassion and sacrifice and endurance,” said William Faulkner in his acceptance of the 1949 Nobel Prize in Literature.Read full story
Maryland State

Maryland's Senators Might Revive a Mass Transit Rail Line in Baltimore

Originally published by AndrewHome on Public Domain. During the second term of the Obama administration, a grant was offered to Maryland to build the Red Line in Baltimore, a mass transit rail line that would have connected many Baltimore neighborhoods to downtown Baltimore and the suburbs.Read full story

How to Deal With the Unpredictability of Freelancing

In the last two months of freelancing, I’ve made more money than I do my average month in my day job. But I won’t quit teaching for freelance writing for many reasons. One of those reasons is that income from freelancing is incredibly unpredictable.Read full story

On The Internet, Negative Feedback Is Good For You

The more I spend time blogging on Medium and on the Internet, the more I realize this attention-seeking maxim is true of the Internet environment, as well as the age of Donald Trump:Read full story

I Don’t Have Any Idea What I’m Doing, And That’s Fine

I tell people certain things about my career and my life choices, but all those are uncertain. 2019, for me, was a year of a lot of transition and flux, and as such, there’s nothing sure about what I’m going to do. I want to be a teacher for a long time, but anything can happen. I want to hold on to my relationship, but anything can happen.Read full story

Evil Was In Us All Along

The above-mentioned quote is my favorite from the HBO series because it conveys a fundamental life truth. We often look at life changes and actions as we get older and think that we’ve changed irreversibly somehow, like substrate turns to product in an irreversible chemistry reaction.Read full story

Being Noble Is Not Important, But It’s Important To Me

I was once hanging out with a couple of my friends and we were having a discussion when somehow this question popped up:. There was a pause in the conversation as we considered the question. It was something that I’d wondered for a long time, too. Eventually one of my friends, who I’ve come to really respect and take after, said this:Read full story
1 comments

The Story Behind My Tattoo: Learning To Have A Lover’s Quarrel

The above quote is the final stanza to my favorite poem, Robert Frost’s “The Lesson For Today.” The last line of the poem is Robert Frost’s epitaph, the line that goes on his gravestone. The words were so powerful and inspirational to me that I thought about my own mortality back in April, and, for an English project about Robert Frost, wrote my own epitaph for what will go on my own gravestone.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy