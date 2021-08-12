Photo of Karsten Warholm from Chel Hill on the left, Photo of Rai Benjamin from jenaragon94 on the r

“That was the best race in Olympic history … everyone in this event should be getting paid big bucks, in all honesty,” Rai Benjamin said.

Imagine breaking the previous world record, and still only earning a silver medal. That was the outcome for American Olympian Rai Benjamin, who is my age and who I watched dominate high school races at indoor track races at The Armory growing up.

In the 400 meter hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics, the world record was broken. The silver medalist broke the previous world record. The winner broke a record that stood for more than 28 years a month ago, then broke his own world record, breaking a seemingly impossible barrier of 46 seconds on the track. The top three runners in the event are now the three fastest 400 meter hurdlers in history.

Benjamin was heartbroken he didn’t win the gold medal. In later interviews, he cried and apologized to his family for not bringing home the gold. But in my opinion, Benjamin had nothing to apologize for, breaking the previous world record by half a second in the greatest Olympic race of all time.

Rai Benjamin is right. Gold medalist Karsten Warholm ran 45.94 seconds, the best time in human history for the event and a record that will likely stand for a long time. Without Benjamin, however, it’s unlikely Warholm would have run as fast as he did.

Let’s take some time to rewind the race. At the start, Warholm is in lane 6, and Benjamin is in lane 5. Both gap the rest of the field almost immediately. Warholm is ahead, and Benjamin is trailing. In lane 6, Warholm gaps the rest of the people on his outside by 150 meters, which means he is absolutely dominating the race.

But Benjamin isn’t letting Warholm get too far ahead. By 200 meters, Warholm has completely gapped the people on his outside. He is leading Benjamin by about a quarter second.

But Benjamin starts catching up a little before 300 meters, with a very strong turn. The two rivals are neck and neck going through the final hurdles with about 50 meters to go.

After the last hurdle, Warholm summons a reserve of energy and pulls away, defeating Benjamin.

Now, the world record for the 400-meter hurdles is close to even the world record for the 400 meters with no hurdles, which is less than three seconds faster.

When Benjamin saw the times pop up on the screen, he didn’t believe them. He said “there’s no way” before accepting the times. Warholm said he couldn’t feel his legs in the final 20 meters of the race and was running scared. He just wanted to beat a “crazy American” and lunged his legs forward.

Before July 2021, American Kevin Young held the record for 28 years. For the rest of the race. And six men in the race also set national records for their countries.

Warholm and Benjamin have a rivalry depicted by the media, but the two are actually really friendly. They chat before races often and are mutually congratulatory of each others’ success.

“I mean, he’s a really cool guy. We just want to go out there and have fun and run fast times,” Benjamin said.

Benjamin says he made a mistake in the race on the fourth hurdle, where he lost his rhythm and made a gap to Warholm.

But the two are 24 and 25 respectively. I look forward to the rest of their races together, as the two continue to break barriers for what’s possible in the 400 meter hurdles.

Originally published on August 10, 2021 on Publishous.

