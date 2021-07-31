I Don’t Have Any Idea What I’m Doing, And That’s Fine

Ryan Fan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rvuxk_0bDnrqxD00
Photo by Simon Rae on Unsplash

I tell people certain things about my career and my life choices, but all those are uncertain. 2019, for me, was a year of a lot of transition and flux, and as such, there’s nothing sure about what I’m going to do. I want to be a teacher for a long time, but anything can happen. I want to hold on to my relationship, but anything can happen.

Sometimes we have to content yourself with the fact that the best things in life are unplanned and complete accidents. Life is not a movie or play script — it doesn’t adhere to scripted lines and actions.

We’re all improvising, all the time. We’re imposters who fake it until we make it — which is fine, because everyone is an imposter. Traversing my way into the adult world shows me that no one has it all figured out — absolutely no one. Yes, there are people that are more skilled at whatever you want to do, but as comparison is the thief of joy, every action has an equal and opposite reaction.

If you devote too much time to work, life will suffer. If you devote too much time to play, life will suffer, and as will your finances. We’re here to strike a precarious balance on this house of cards. Our house of cards that is our daily routines and structures can easily fall apart, and we have to content ourselves with that.

A lot of people care about appearances. I don’t — I acknowledge that I’m just carrying on one day at a time. I’m very grateful of being a Christian because letting go and surrendering to my higher power in God allows me to adhere to God’s plan, not my plan. My plan is subject to outside circumstances, and because I have a God that is sovereign that allows me to feel joy no matter the circumstances — anything can happen, and I’ll still have joy.

Happiness and joy are very different. I used to try to cling to happiness. I used to try very hard to be happy, and I would get down on myself and get depressed when I couldn’t maintain my emotional highs. Happiness is not a facade — don’t get me wrong. It’s real when we feel it.

But happiness wasn’t meant to stay. Human beings weren’t meant to be happy all of the time. We try to cling onto the feeling and that’s valid, but to me, the times that define us are the times we aren’t on top of the world, the times we fail, the times things aren’t going well.

I have joy based on my faith, so it’s okay that I don’t know where I’m going or what I’m doing. No one does, and if they say they do, it’s a lesson in self-delusion. When we act like we know everything, it’s more like we’re trying to assure ourselves rather than the people around us. We try to assure ourselves that we’re smart, worthy, and competent. And that’s just part of the process in our growth.

I don’t know is sometimes the smartest thing you can say. For me, it’s often the smartest thing I can say because being OK with those times of transition and flux, being OK with not knowing, is often where we have to be most of the time.

Am I a good writer? Am I a good friend? Am I a good brother, a good son, a good boyfriend, a good Christian? I don’t know. Sometimes yes, maybe, and sometimes no. We live today in a world ruled by extremes of certainty that our uncertainty doesn’t feel right or natural.

Whatever you feel right now, like how I feel, is valid. It’s natural, and there’s a reason why you are where you are now. Don’t invalidate your emotions because your emotions are an extension of you, and that would mean invalidating the essence of yourself. That doesn’t mean you should be ruled or governed solely by your feelings or emotions, but that you have to be comfortable where you are.

Most of the advice I give in these articles is for my audience, but more importantly, I’m speaking to myself, because these are the things I struggle with and pay attention to, or else I wouldn’t write about them in the first place.

I have no idea what I’m doing. I never have, and to some degree, I never will. And that’s fine, because the human condition is terrifying. In the words of the late literary scholar Lionel Trilling, it is one of anxiety, uncertainty, and complexity. I press on with smile because that means that things are going as they’re supposed to, and everything will be alright.

Originally published on January 5, 2020 on The Partnered Pen

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_32c511d8d38aa027cd08e66cf10ddf16.blob

Believer, Baltimore City special ed teacher, and 2:40 marathon runner. Diehard fan of "The Wire," God's gift to the Earth. Support me: https://ko-fi.com/ryanfan

Baltimore, MD
4260 followers
Loading

More from Ryan Fan

William Faulkner Taught Us Compassion, Sacrifice, And Endurance

“I believe that man will not merely endure: he will prevail. He is immortal, not because he alone among creatures has an inexhaustible voice, but because he has a soul, a spirit capable of compassion and sacrifice and endurance,” said William Faulkner in his acceptance of the 1949 Nobel Prize in Literature.Read full story
Maryland State

Maryland's Senators Might Revive a Mass Transit Rail Line in Baltimore

Originally published by AndrewHome on Public Domain. During the second term of the Obama administration, a grant was offered to Maryland to build the Red Line in Baltimore, a mass transit rail line that would have connected many Baltimore neighborhoods to downtown Baltimore and the suburbs.Read full story

How to Deal With the Unpredictability of Freelancing

In the last two months of freelancing, I’ve made more money than I do my average month in my day job. But I won’t quit teaching for freelance writing for many reasons. One of those reasons is that income from freelancing is incredibly unpredictable.Read full story

On The Internet, Negative Feedback Is Good For You

The more I spend time blogging on Medium and on the Internet, the more I realize this attention-seeking maxim is true of the Internet environment, as well as the age of Donald Trump:Read full story

Evil Was In Us All Along

The above-mentioned quote is my favorite from the HBO series because it conveys a fundamental life truth. We often look at life changes and actions as we get older and think that we’ve changed irreversibly somehow, like substrate turns to product in an irreversible chemistry reaction.Read full story

Being Noble Is Not Important, But It’s Important To Me

I was once hanging out with a couple of my friends and we were having a discussion when somehow this question popped up:. There was a pause in the conversation as we considered the question. It was something that I’d wondered for a long time, too. Eventually one of my friends, who I’ve come to really respect and take after, said this:Read full story
1 comments

The Story Behind My Tattoo: Learning To Have A Lover’s Quarrel

The above quote is the final stanza to my favorite poem, Robert Frost’s “The Lesson For Today.” The last line of the poem is Robert Frost’s epitaph, the line that goes on his gravestone. The words were so powerful and inspirational to me that I thought about my own mortality back in April, and, for an English project about Robert Frost, wrote my own epitaph for what will go on my own gravestone.Read full story

When You Have to Hit The Reset Button

Today, I towed a heavy line between being tired and exhausted, with a lot of my day leaning towards the latter. Working my 10-hour shift at Amazon with not good sleep last night was, well, not pleasant, especially towards the end, but hey, it happens.Read full story
1 comments

A Teacher From My High School Was Accused of Molesting a Student

There are a lot of unspoken teacher codes, especially for male teachers: never be in a room alone with a student, particularly a female student. Never drive a student and never be in a car alone with a student. Always keep the door open when you’re alone with a student, particularly a female student.Read full story

Why We Find Patterns in Randomness

I see patterns in randomness all the time, even if sometimes, a cigar is just a cigar, not a phallic symbol. For me, everything going wrong in a given warning is a sign of God wanting me to be challenged on a given morning. The run that ran poorly was a sign of God’s plan that running wasn’t for me that day. The fact that I’m not motivated to do my work means God wants me to do something else at a given moment.Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Going Back to the Place That Made Me Who I Am

Blistering humidity, stifling heat, and random rain and thunderstorms that shake the Earth on a regular basis are not constants where I live. But they do exist in Atlanta, the city where I went to college and effectively the place that made me who I am.Read full story

I Just Got Engaged — Here’s How My Life Changed

I’m terrible at keeping surprises. My girlfriend knew I was proposing weeks before I actually did. As you can tell from the headline, I proposed to my girlfriend recently, and thank Jesus she said yes.Read full story

The Inspiration For Sherlock Holmes

Sherlock Holmes is one of the most famous fictional characters of all time, a private detective with a proficiency in observation, forensics, reasoning, and seemingly, well, everything. He was also incredibly unclean and had a cocaine habit.Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Why Did America Obsess Over Casey Anthony?

“While Americans fixated on this trial, they ignored thousands of other murder cases” — wrote Andrew Cohen in The Atlantic. I was only 14 years old during the time, and I remember being fixated to CNN covering the death of Caylee Anthony, allegedly at the hands of her mother, Casey Anthony, that seemed to be on TV all the time. My dad would comment when he saw the case on the news, that no case of alleged murder would get as much attention since he saw O.J. Simpson all over the news when he first came to America in 1995.Read full story

Some People Expend Tremendous Energy Merely To Be Normal

In mythology, the character Sisyphus is famous and unique for his crime and punishment in the underworld. On one account, when Sisyphus dies, he wrestles and overcomes Thanatos (death) and chains him as he is being sent to Hades.Read full story

My Grandfather Broke His Back Trying to Cut Down a Tree With an Axe

My Chinese grandfather just crossed the milestone of 80 years old, and he is struggling. He has been fighting cancer. He is living in America, where he knows zero English. One time, he got in a lot of trouble at the mall because he didn’t understand bathroom signs, and walked into the women’s bathroom.Read full story
Baltimore, MD

One Day, My Fire Will Be Extinguished

“Men shut their doors against a setting sun.”— William Shakespeare. How much do I really factor in the grand scheme of the world, I wonder? I struggle with that all the time, and it’s been enlightening to me, recently, to realize that I don’t really factor in that much. I’m just one small blip, one moment bright and the next, extinguished; for a universal truth is that we’re all going to die, whether we like it or not.Read full story

Why The Pomodoro Technique Doesn’t Work For Me Anymore

I had to do a lot last week between teaching, freelancing, and running errands. To do it, I used the Pomodoro Technique. For people who don’t know, the Pomodoro Technique is when you set a timer to work on specific tasks for 25 minutes, or other set increments of times, giving yourself a short break. In the moment, it makes you feel productive and get a lot done.Read full story

Elie Wiesel: Hope Is The Memory Of The Future

In Elie Wiesel’s speech winning the Nobel Peace Prize in 1986, he talks about hope, despair, and memory. The speech begins with a Hasidic legend about Rabbi Baal-Shem-Tov, or Besht, who took on the mission of hastening the coming of the Messiah. “The Jewish people, all humanity…had to be saved, and swiftly.” In trying to interfere with history, Besht was punished and banished to an island with his servant. The servant asked Besht to use his powers to take both of them home, and when asked to recite a prayer, Besht had forgotten everything. Both Besht and his servant wept.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy