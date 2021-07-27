Baltimore, MD

Going Back to the Place That Made Me Who I Am

Ryan Fan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lq3xL_0b96Xm9u00
Blistering humidity, stifling heat, and random rain and thunderstorms that shake the Earth on a regular basis are not constants where I live. But they do exist in Atlanta, the city where I went to college and effectively the place that made me who I am.

This week, in the middle of a busy work week, I visited Atlanta. I visited some of the friends I haven’t seen in years after the pandemic and revisited the place I went to college. I went back to the campus where I had a lot of memories, good and bad. I went back to see the people who left a lasting imprint on my ability to move out of my shell and be an outspoken person who found my voice.

The ages of 18–22 are formative for anyone. I probably would have undergone a significant transformation or period of maturity either way. It was the first time I was away from my family for a long period of time, a period of life I was forced to forge my own identity independent from the collective. I was glad I could. A lot of my identity simply displaced to a new collective: my cross-country team.

But the fact remains I was my own person now. And I had to not only learn to advocate for myself but not withdraw and shut down when things did not go my way. My time in college made me who I am more than any other time of my life. I distinctly remember my senior year of college where I was shaken out of my comfort zone in one of the hardest ways I could possibly imagine — for the first time in my life, I was not well-liked and just a complete liability in many different scenarios.

The best thing about times of crises, if you can count this as a silver lining at all, is you start to learn who your friends for life are. I made plenty of those in my time in college. Atlanta was also the place I found my faith as a Christian. It was where I decided I wanted to be a teacher. It was where I truly started blossoming as a writer.

What I realize is it’s not about the place. It’s about the people. The people influenced me much more than the environment did, but all matter at the end of the day.

I sat in a friend’s car as we marveled at our old college campus. We saw what changed and what didn’t, and even in the two years I’ve been out of college, there seems to be a lot more construction. I saw some of my younger friends, many of whom still graduated, some of whom are still in school, who reminded me of the trivial aspects of school I used to care about, like grades and drama.

I realize this reads like a simple story when the reality of the lived experiences felt like anything but. Most of it was pretty messy, stories I’m reluctant to tell on the Internet.

I recalled a time when a friend and I were stranded on a busy road. We had a group of four people on the run, and he had rolled his ankle so badly he couldn’t walk anymore. The other two guys went back, and I stayed. We stayed for almost three hours on the side of a busy road. I tried to stop people at intersections, begging to use their phones so I could call for help while my friend limped around.

Maybe one out of 15 people rolled down their window, and the light was so short that that person couldn’t stop to help us anyway. Then, it started pouring, so we were wet, cold, and stranded. Our team had a bunch of white vans rented, and every time a white van drove by, we tried to wave it down, praying it was our coach. About 10 white vans drove by, and we had zero luck. Finally, one of them happened to be our coach.

That was a story where we ended up okay, that we laughed off. Despite attending a near-Ivy League University in Emory University, it’s not like people didn’t have problems.

Some of the darker stories include the friends who confided in me as they were in the hospital under suicide watch. I held in confidence the stories I heard while working for my school’s mental health hotline, from the times I just listened to someone about academic stress to the times we had to call in more direct interventions.

There were people in college that knew almost everything about me. And I can’t say the same for the real world outside that bubble because we spent more time together than not.

And I remember my own darkest moments as well. There was one day so bad, in December of my senior year, when I got some terrible news, where my personal life was in such turmoil and shambles I cut all my classes, laid in my room all day, panicking. I did nothing productive all day. I started drinking around 1 p.m., and my roommates came home a couple of hours later to see me have a breakdown where I started sobbing and complaining about how unfair the world was.

Yeah, it was certainly not my finest moment. Having four other guys try to cheer you up and comfort you while you’re drunk and crying is embarrassing no matter who you are. But it showed I wasn’t immune from those emotions and simply being a human being no matter how prideful I was or no matter how much I tried to display a stoic, unperturbed exterior.

Going back was a reminder to me that I moved past this time in my life, the good, bad, and the ugly. I went back to that same room I lived for two years and recalled that memory among many. Many of my friends showed me God’s gift of unconditional love in human form, and I hope I returned the favor. College was fun and a time of astronomical growth. I know a lot of people who still miss and cling to those years, and as much as I miss it, it’s over, and a large part of me is glad it’s over.

I don’t miss the place. But I was really glad to see the people again.

We all have places that made very lasting imprints on our identities. My current home in Baltimore is one I’ve been in for the past two years, where I’ve made my career and my mark as a teacher. It is my current home and place where I’ve transitioned from college into true adulthood.

But Atlanta feels like home more than anywhere else, even more than where I grew up in New York. I realize it’s the place I just felt the most, well, safe. This isn’t a knock on Baltimore or New York, but I just lived in these places at different phases of my life.

It was the group of people I felt the safest around, with who I suffered, toiled, and went from hell and back. I will always remember the times we went on 17 mile runs through rainy and wet trails. Last weekend, my friends and I tried to go on a 24 mile, extremely hilly run at Kennesaw Mountain. I only made it 18.5 miles, having to walk the way back and nearly passing out along the way. It was the most pain I’d felt in a long time in the Atlanta humidity and heat, but I relived a large portion of my time in college.

We all have a place where we felt safer than at any other time in our lives. For me, that’s Atlanta because my best friends who know me better than anyone else were there. Places are fixed. People are not.

So I am grateful to Atlanta. But I’m grateful to my friends from college even more, above all else.

Photo by Ian Schneider on Unsplash

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_32c511d8d38aa027cd08e66cf10ddf16.blob

Believer, Baltimore City special ed teacher, and 2:40 marathon runner. Diehard fan of "The Wire," God's gift to the Earth. Support me: https://ko-fi.com/ryanfan

Baltimore, MD
4260 followers
Loading

More from Ryan Fan

William Faulkner Taught Us Compassion, Sacrifice, And Endurance

“I believe that man will not merely endure: he will prevail. He is immortal, not because he alone among creatures has an inexhaustible voice, but because he has a soul, a spirit capable of compassion and sacrifice and endurance,” said William Faulkner in his acceptance of the 1949 Nobel Prize in Literature.Read full story
Maryland State

Maryland's Senators Might Revive a Mass Transit Rail Line in Baltimore

Originally published by AndrewHome on Public Domain. During the second term of the Obama administration, a grant was offered to Maryland to build the Red Line in Baltimore, a mass transit rail line that would have connected many Baltimore neighborhoods to downtown Baltimore and the suburbs.Read full story

How to Deal With the Unpredictability of Freelancing

In the last two months of freelancing, I’ve made more money than I do my average month in my day job. But I won’t quit teaching for freelance writing for many reasons. One of those reasons is that income from freelancing is incredibly unpredictable.Read full story

On The Internet, Negative Feedback Is Good For You

The more I spend time blogging on Medium and on the Internet, the more I realize this attention-seeking maxim is true of the Internet environment, as well as the age of Donald Trump:Read full story

I Don’t Have Any Idea What I’m Doing, And That’s Fine

I tell people certain things about my career and my life choices, but all those are uncertain. 2019, for me, was a year of a lot of transition and flux, and as such, there’s nothing sure about what I’m going to do. I want to be a teacher for a long time, but anything can happen. I want to hold on to my relationship, but anything can happen.Read full story

Evil Was In Us All Along

The above-mentioned quote is my favorite from the HBO series because it conveys a fundamental life truth. We often look at life changes and actions as we get older and think that we’ve changed irreversibly somehow, like substrate turns to product in an irreversible chemistry reaction.Read full story

Being Noble Is Not Important, But It’s Important To Me

I was once hanging out with a couple of my friends and we were having a discussion when somehow this question popped up:. There was a pause in the conversation as we considered the question. It was something that I’d wondered for a long time, too. Eventually one of my friends, who I’ve come to really respect and take after, said this:Read full story
1 comments

The Story Behind My Tattoo: Learning To Have A Lover’s Quarrel

The above quote is the final stanza to my favorite poem, Robert Frost’s “The Lesson For Today.” The last line of the poem is Robert Frost’s epitaph, the line that goes on his gravestone. The words were so powerful and inspirational to me that I thought about my own mortality back in April, and, for an English project about Robert Frost, wrote my own epitaph for what will go on my own gravestone.Read full story

When You Have to Hit The Reset Button

Today, I towed a heavy line between being tired and exhausted, with a lot of my day leaning towards the latter. Working my 10-hour shift at Amazon with not good sleep last night was, well, not pleasant, especially towards the end, but hey, it happens.Read full story
1 comments

A Teacher From My High School Was Accused of Molesting a Student

There are a lot of unspoken teacher codes, especially for male teachers: never be in a room alone with a student, particularly a female student. Never drive a student and never be in a car alone with a student. Always keep the door open when you’re alone with a student, particularly a female student.Read full story

Why We Find Patterns in Randomness

I see patterns in randomness all the time, even if sometimes, a cigar is just a cigar, not a phallic symbol. For me, everything going wrong in a given warning is a sign of God wanting me to be challenged on a given morning. The run that ran poorly was a sign of God’s plan that running wasn’t for me that day. The fact that I’m not motivated to do my work means God wants me to do something else at a given moment.Read full story

I Just Got Engaged — Here’s How My Life Changed

I’m terrible at keeping surprises. My girlfriend knew I was proposing weeks before I actually did. As you can tell from the headline, I proposed to my girlfriend recently, and thank Jesus she said yes.Read full story

The Inspiration For Sherlock Holmes

Sherlock Holmes is one of the most famous fictional characters of all time, a private detective with a proficiency in observation, forensics, reasoning, and seemingly, well, everything. He was also incredibly unclean and had a cocaine habit.Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Why Did America Obsess Over Casey Anthony?

“While Americans fixated on this trial, they ignored thousands of other murder cases” — wrote Andrew Cohen in The Atlantic. I was only 14 years old during the time, and I remember being fixated to CNN covering the death of Caylee Anthony, allegedly at the hands of her mother, Casey Anthony, that seemed to be on TV all the time. My dad would comment when he saw the case on the news, that no case of alleged murder would get as much attention since he saw O.J. Simpson all over the news when he first came to America in 1995.Read full story

Some People Expend Tremendous Energy Merely To Be Normal

In mythology, the character Sisyphus is famous and unique for his crime and punishment in the underworld. On one account, when Sisyphus dies, he wrestles and overcomes Thanatos (death) and chains him as he is being sent to Hades.Read full story

My Grandfather Broke His Back Trying to Cut Down a Tree With an Axe

My Chinese grandfather just crossed the milestone of 80 years old, and he is struggling. He has been fighting cancer. He is living in America, where he knows zero English. One time, he got in a lot of trouble at the mall because he didn’t understand bathroom signs, and walked into the women’s bathroom.Read full story
Baltimore, MD

One Day, My Fire Will Be Extinguished

“Men shut their doors against a setting sun.”— William Shakespeare. How much do I really factor in the grand scheme of the world, I wonder? I struggle with that all the time, and it’s been enlightening to me, recently, to realize that I don’t really factor in that much. I’m just one small blip, one moment bright and the next, extinguished; for a universal truth is that we’re all going to die, whether we like it or not.Read full story

Why The Pomodoro Technique Doesn’t Work For Me Anymore

I had to do a lot last week between teaching, freelancing, and running errands. To do it, I used the Pomodoro Technique. For people who don’t know, the Pomodoro Technique is when you set a timer to work on specific tasks for 25 minutes, or other set increments of times, giving yourself a short break. In the moment, it makes you feel productive and get a lot done.Read full story

Elie Wiesel: Hope Is The Memory Of The Future

In Elie Wiesel’s speech winning the Nobel Peace Prize in 1986, he talks about hope, despair, and memory. The speech begins with a Hasidic legend about Rabbi Baal-Shem-Tov, or Besht, who took on the mission of hastening the coming of the Messiah. “The Jewish people, all humanity…had to be saved, and swiftly.” In trying to interfere with history, Besht was punished and banished to an island with his servant. The servant asked Besht to use his powers to take both of them home, and when asked to recite a prayer, Besht had forgotten everything. Both Besht and his servant wept.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy