When Is It Malice? When Is It Ignorance?

I am an ignorant person. I don’t say to mean I’m not woke or actively try to make insensitive comments because I do not.

But I will always be ignorant to some degree of different cultures, religions, races, disabilities, and more. I was not aware the term “special needs” has grown outdated (in favor of children with disabilities), and I’m a special education teacher.

Today, I learned the word “dreadlocks” is a microaggression and offensive, which I completely did not know before and regretted I did not know before. I recently got called out by my girlfriend for a microaggression I didn’t even think about: I was playing NBA 2k21, and I gave my Asian player locs. I changed the player’s hair after thinking about it and realizing it was cultural appropriation.

I’m sure there are plenty of other ignorant things I have said and done. These are just a couple I have been called out for — I am someone who is always getting more educated and becoming more aware of different cultures.

Other people have also made comments towards me, as an Asian man, that can be perceived as insensitive. I had a boss ask me whether I was a math teacher, which fell into the stereotype of Asians being good at math. I’ve had several people in my life ask me whether I eat cats and dogs. A lot of people have asked me, “where are you really from?” or how I speak English so well. I have had students ask me, “what’s your real name?” or “do you speak Asian?” Throughout my whole life, friends jokingly made squinty eyes at me.

I laugh off all these jokes. I make the same jokes with my Asian friends.

Miscommunication and misunderstandings happen, and they can cause significant harm to people. But when is it ignorance? When is it malice?

In my life, as an Asian man, I have always felt like these comments were always ignorance. The number of time people have called me more malicious words like “chink” are pretty limited. So yes, there are times of malice, but more often than not, it’s ignorance.

I won't generalize my own experience to everyone else’s. Someone else’s experience may have had significantly more malice, and my experience as an Asian man may have afforded me more privilege than others. Seeing these misunderstandings are ignorance rather than malice, for me, has significant implications.

I recently learned about a concept known as Hanlon’s razor, which refers to a quote from computer programmer Robert Hanlon:

“Never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity.”

Stupidity is a bit harsh. The fact is we are all ignorant of something. And to not be ignorant, to be educated of other world views and to be exposed to people not like us is more of a privilege than we tend to think. Simply going to college provides a substantial insight into many different cultures and perspectives most of us would not be exposed to otherwise.

I’ve gone to college and am still ignorant of different identities. But the fact that I saw many of the comments about my race as ignorance rather than malice meant I assumed the best about people. And no matter what has happened in the past, I still like to assume everyone has good intentions.

And unlike a lot of people, I believe intent matters. If someone did not intend to harm me or offend me, I tend to give the benefit of the doubt because I have, without a doubt, offended and harmed people as well. And obviously, not everyone has good intent all the time, or the world would be a much better place. But I believe we can do a much better job in society of differentiating between good and bad intent because again, intent matters.

My coaches and teachers in school helped me more than I could ever imagine. More often than not, however, I’d get questions about who was signing my permission slips. In a lot of Southeast Asian cultures, women don’t change their maiden names when they get married. My last name is Fan, and my mother’s maiden name is Zhu. Perhaps to protect themselves from liability or out of sheer curiosity, many of these coaches and teachers asked me who was signing my permission slips. Some said I couldn’t have some random adult sign my slips.

I had to explain the fact about most Chinese women not changing their maiden names. None of these teachers had bad intent, but I was glad to just explain my culture and bridge a divide.

Beyond intent, however, if we never admit what we don’t know and where we’re ignorant, we’ll never bridge that ignorance. Are there times my ignorance was perceived as malice? I’m sure, but I am not aware of them. And I’ve yearned for others to assume the best from me whenever I’ve said ignorant things. These days, the tendency is to assume malice because of the increasingly polarized and divided world we live in.

A big question these days, however, is how many passes someone should get for ignorance. I think that depends from person to person. People who insist on being insensitive and making others uncomfortable despite being called out are venturing into the territory of malice. I’m as much a critic of the excesses of PC culture and cancel culture, continually doing something that someone asks you not to do is not conducive to a kinder society.

In human-human interactions, relationships and friendships, it’s often more important to be kind than right. Arguments about politics and hot-button culture war issues can be reserved for Twitter and academia unless that’s an established form of debate in a class or between friends.

If I don’t know someone well, I will assume ignorance. Life is easier that way, and I can let my guard down and get to know them better. And it probably speaks to my privilege a bit that I am able to let my guard down and feel safe giving people the benefit of the doubt.

The point is what’s ignorant and malicious varies from person to person, and there’s no universal standard. Everyone is free to their own interpretations of slights, misunderstandings and microaggressions. Comments I consider evidence might be considered malice to someone else (a friend can call me Jackie Chan and I won’t care, while a lot of other people might find it offensive). And intent matters to me, but it might not matter to someone else — the outcome might be the only important thing.

Ultimately, the separation between malice and ignorance is not always clear. But the distinction does, for the most part, lie in the eyes of the beholder.

