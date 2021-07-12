Sometimes, You Have to Pay For a Better Experience

With flying, you usually get what you pay for.

In my case, I haven’t really been on planes much during the pandemic. I didn’t have a reason to with travel restrictions and our all-around fear and hysteria around the pandemic. And the flights themselves would have been terrifically pleasant if I could sleep on the planes. The issue?

I could barely sleep on either of the planes I was on. And none of my flights were direct. My trip from Huntsville, Alabama to Portland, Oregon was a conglomeration of three flights, with stops in Dallas and Charlotte. This made for an overall 12-hour flight, which is putting away my whole day to fly. I also thought it would be fine because I could do work and be productive on the planes, or just read the books I’ve needed to catch up on. The truth was I wasn’t productive at all.

Yes, I read, but that wasn’t pleasant either. I have to realize that with flying, the less time I spend on planes is better. I have learned my lesson with flights: you get what you pay for. Plus, I learned how to find flight prices for Southwest Airlines for the first time, which makes me feel incredibly stupid for not knowing before. Just because the flight prices don’t show up on Google Flights doesn’t mean they’re not cheaper or better than the next available option.

But I digress. Flying isn’t the only domain of my life where “you get what you pay for” applies. It also applies to many other parts of my life where I’ve been burned because I was so stingy and refused to spend money. When I was in middle school, I thought the whole concept of running shoes was a major scam. I could just buy shoes at this budget shoe store called Ross, where I found athletic-looking shoes and wore them to run.

This led to me running slower in these clunky-ass shoes, as well as various injuries. When I first got outfitted at a running store for the first time in my life, the employees there asked me “wow, who makes these shoes?” They explained how the soles of the shoes were not conducive to running and explained why my feet were perpetually so uncomfortable, and why I was getting injured so often.

First of all, in middle school, my feet grew significantly. I thought I was a size 7.5, when in reality I was a 10.5. I was forcing my feet to fit into these incredibly cheap and budget shoes that fit 12-year-old Ryan when 14-year-old Ryan had grown taller and bigger.

I started to go into running stores more often to pay for running shoes, and it really made a difference. I got premium service and found out what shoes worked best for my feet. I got racing shoes that worked best for me. Of course I had to pay more, and I felt like this whole running store thing might be a big marketing gimmick. But it worked for me.

The biggest example: my computer

In this day and age, I do everything on my computer. Especially with the pandemic, I socialize on Facebook, work on Zoom. I write on the computer, edit on my computer, and just generally don’t need to be impeded by a poor user experience.

Well, my stinginess and just being a cheap person, in general, interfered with my greater interest in a good computer. Earlier this year, my Macbook’s “T” key fell off. Then the “O” started wobbling after every press. I had that old refurbished MacBook Air for the last four years. The writing was on the wall: I needed a new computer. But I wasn’t ready to admit it and continued to try to use that computer. As you can imagine, you need to use your “O” and “T” keys for everything, so it started to become a more painstaking and headache-inducing experience.

This is what that keyboard currently looks like:

In my endeavor not to have to buy a completely new computer and shell out over $400 for that same MacBook Air, I resorted to the band-aid measure of buying a wired keyboard. This keyboard would be carried with me in the same backpack I carried my MacBook. It worked fine, obviously, but actually impeded my user experience more than it helped it.

My instinct was to hit the keys on the keyboard of my laptop when I used my mouse too. Now, with a separate keyboard, I’d need extra space to figure out where to keep the keyboard, as well as overriding my instincts of using my actual keyboard keys. Carrying around that keyboard was extremely cumbersome, and there wasn’t always room for it.

Not to mention the keys to the wired keyboard started breaking off as well the more I carried it in my backpack. Here’s what it looks like after five months:

I burned myself once, and I burned myself twice. Overall, I just stopped using my personal computer because it was such an inconvenience. I started using my work computer for everything which, you know, is just not very ideal. Regardless, I didn’t want to pay the money for a new laptop.

I didn’t realize how much my work computer slowed me down. All I knew was the computer served its purposes, but come on — it’s a work computer provided by my school district. It’s meant to be used for work, and it totally functioned like it was meant to be used for work.

Sure, I would do course-related activities for my Master’s Degree on my work computer, and I would write whatever I thought was appropriate. I did personal business on the computer outside of work time, but I never felt like it was appropriate to pop open Netflix and watch a TV show on my work computer, and it wasn’t like I was going to Google search my answers to my deepest soul-searching questions and insecurities on my work computer.

I would do the latter two on my increasingly impossible to use work computer. And it was a terrible experience.

Finally learning to pay

When in Portland, I finally realized how much not having a reliable personal computer was holding me back. Part of my refusal to get a new one was sentiment — I know. All these files I had, all the apps, and the whole idea of starting over and flipping the page of a new chapter of my life was unappealing.

But it was time. I bought the same computer that served me incredibly well for four years, despite how old the model was. And once I set that one up, my life has completely changed, as if a light bulb suddenly lit up a room after years. Writing goes smoothly and expediently. Not having to carry around a keyboard is going to make the toll on my back a lot lighter. Not having a computer completely slowed down by four years of wear and tear helped significantly as well.

The computer was the biggest lesson in “you get what you pay for.” Writing this as well as completing my Master’s coursework has gone smoothly and efficiently, and I don’t have to wait for tabs to slowly load as much as I used to. My battery also doesn’t die after an hour.

Takeaways

I’m not saying “you get what you pay for” applies to everything. Money is not the answer to all of life’s problems. But I’m stingy and cheap when I don’t need to be. It’s an instinct and pushback against people in my family who are a bit too frivolous with their spending habits.

There is, however, likely one area of your life where you may also benefit from paying more on occasion. I have matured to the point where I realized saving myself time, energy, and headaches is now better than saving myself money. And I’m incredibly grateful I came to that realization.

Photo: Jp Valery/Unsplash

Originally published on July 11, 2021 on the Post-Grad Survival Guide.

