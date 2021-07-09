How Being Stingy Killed My Joy in Traveling

Once or twice, I’ve taken flights with multiple stops over direct flights. These end up stretching my flight much longer than it needs to be.

Why? I’m stingy and frugal. I don’t enjoy spending money. I look for the cheapest flight possible to my destination on Google, and often the indirect flights are much cheaper than the direct ones.

The adage of “time is money” does not apply to me. I would much rather save $100 on a flight and spend an extra ten hours flying than pay the $100 and get to my destination sooner.

Flying is just one of many examples of how being stingy has killed my joy in traveling. I recently took a flight from Huntsville, Alabama to Portland, Oregon that took two connections and 12 hours miserable. I thought to myself I was good at sleeping on airplanes and it was no big deal.

It ended up being a pretty big deal. I didn’t sleep for more than 20 to 25 minutes at a time, even when I really tried forcing myself to. Maybe if I wanted to sleep well on a plane, I should have paid for better seats.

But then again, I would have had to pay a lot more money for my flight, and that would have gone against my pride and inherent nature of being frugal.

This summer, I am traveling to many places. I am visiting friends and family in Portland, Atlanta, Florida, and Huntsville. I will be all over cities in California and the South this summer and have paid over $1000 in flights.

I remember when I was in Italy for the first time in my life during a study abroad program. I decided to, well, not spend any money I didn’t need to. Instead of actually going to nice restaurants, I got 5 euro meals at a Chinese place by the dorm I was staying at. My friends all went to Cinque Terre, on the coast of Italy, and I stayed in the dorms.

Now, I am still frugal. but I am trying to change that. I’ve splurged on my fair share of Ubers, and I always, always tip. I’ve taken my friend out to restaurants while I have been in Portland. I splurged on my girlfriend when I was in Huntsville.

Above all, I’ve stopped trying to be so stingy on myself: being away from home and in a completely new place means I have the opportunity to spend time away from home and explore.

Traveling is a privilege, but so what?

I have no regrets but have always seen traveling as a privilege. There’s nothing wrong with that perspective because traveling is a privilege. Not everyone can afford a flight ticket. Not everyone can take time off work.

As a teacher, I get summers off, and despite still having a summer job, it is virtual and I can work from wherever I want, given a good Internet connection. This summer, I still work ten hours a day while traveling through Alabama, Atlanta, and the west coast.

The fact is being able to travel is a privilege in the first place, so you might as well go all in. That sounds like a joke, but I’m being completely serious. My spending habits on these vacations have been so frugal that I waste the travel experience in general.

I don’t mean to extrapolate my experience with everyone else’s, but I’m not the type of person who preaches quitting your job and traveling the world to get the best education possible. In many ways, I am a very conventional person. I still work my job. I get summers off, so that’s my time to travel. And I’m incredibly lucky to be able to travel in the summers.

The whole point of traveling is to try things you normally wouldn’t see, go places you wouldn’t go, and eat meals you wouldn’t normally eat. Tourist hotspots can smell people like you and me if we do have the privilege to travel, so it’s likely we’ll be charged a premium for what is considered ordinary food, products, or experiences to locals.

Most places you travel to you’ll only go once, or a couple times

There are a lot of exceptions to this rule, even within my own experiences. I have gone to China more than once to visit family there. I have gone to Huntsville more than once to visit my girlfriend’s family. I have gone to Atlanta more than once to visit my friends (and because I used to live there).

But the rarer locations, like Italy? The layover I spent in Russia? Those are places I literally might only go once in my lifetime. And I chose to stay in a dorm, catching up on work and watching Netflix over going to the Italian coast.

Don’t get me wrong — not every vacation requires we go pedal to the medal and absorb as many experiences at once. Sometimes, traveling is exhausting. Being someone who tries to hit every checkmark will inevitably turn you off the idea of traveling. Sometimes, you do need to sleep in more than you ever normally would. Sometimes, you do need to just stay in a hotel or Airbnb and watch Netflix.

Takeaways

But ultimately, I wish I wouldn’t be so stingy when I was traveling. Yes, I didn’t have much money and I was knee-deep in student loans. For these once-in-a-lifetime experiences, however, I wish I could have put those thoughts aside. And I hope I do now more than ever.

Maybe it’s just difficult to look back in hindsight. Of course I was stingy when I was young and didn’t have a lot of money. But I realize much of it wasn’t even about money — it was about pride. I was proud of my ability to manage my money when everyone else splurged and spent money responsibly. I was proud of being “better” than your average tourist by being budget-conscious. How much of it was really about the money, and how much of it was about feeling good about myself?

I probably won’t ever know the answer to that question. What I do know is I didn’t get as much out of those experiences as I wanted, and now I endeavor to change that.

Originally published on Mind Cafe on July 9, 2021.

Photo by Gaddafi Rusli on Unsplash

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.