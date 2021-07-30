Transition Series: Military to Civilian, Part 2: Assumptions

This is part two of a short series I’m writing on my lessons learned from my military to civilian transition to help those going through their own. You can read part one here.

In my last post, I briefly covered some of the woes of my transition from the Coast Guard to the civilian sector. Now, it’s time to start digging into what it was that I did and didn’t do correctly. This is, of course, all my opinion. Yours may differ, and that is all good with me. But, if it does, let’s chat, leave a comment at the bottom of this post.

My backstory, in short, is reasonably benign: I was in the Army as an Infantryman for 3.5 years and with a National Guard unit for another ¾ of a year before joining the Coast Guard (Enlisted to Officer). In all, I retired with a little more than 23 years of total service in August 2019. At that point, you’d think you might know a thing or two about life.

However, if you’ve been in (military, prison, an uninhabited island) long enough, someone, somewhere, has mentioned to you that you’ve become institutionalized. While that may sound like someone's rude opinion of you that was just ignored, the fact is, it’s true. The longer you’re in the service, the more accurate it is.

Quick Story : While this is an extreme case, I assisted our transition specialist while stationed in Seattle for a few days. In that class, we had two O-6s retiring within the next six months. One was of the mindset that they’d have a job at a firm, making the same amount of money [they’d become used to]. The other was leaving their options open (their words). A year later, options open worked at the Port of Seattle as Deputy something or other (a pretty good job). A few months after that, same amount showed up as a contractor for a local company. He wasn’t making the same salary (as far as I’m aware).

I had a chance to talk with options open after doing a vessel boarding one day. She told me that she had to do a little back-n-forth testing with her resume at a few places to see what worked. She wasn’t really sure what the world on the outside had for her. But, in the end, she figured it out.

The point is, never assume anything in the realm of transition.

Prepare Yourself for a Hard Truth

Getting back to my own failed* transition (you’d think I would know better ‘eh?) I had a lot of assumptions that, once tested, were wrong.

Assumption 1: As an Emergency Manager for the last five years, full of real and relevant experiences, I was a shoo-in for an EM job in the Seattle area (that’s where we were heading back to).

As an Emergency Manager for the last five years, full of real and relevant experiences, I was a shoo-in for an EM job in the Seattle area (that’s where we were heading back to). Assumption 2 : With a lack of EM jobs available in the surrounding area, I might be able to get a job as a project manager; after all, I’ve got my PMP, and I’ve been running projects for years. My goal was to make around $100k. Indeed this was doable with my vast experience. Besides, I left making an O-4 (with over 20 years) salary; I’d need to move up, not down.

: With a lack of EM jobs available in the surrounding area, I might be able to get a job as a project manager; after all, I’ve got my PMP, and I’ve been running projects for years. My goal was to make around $100k. Indeed this was doable with my vast experience. Besides, I left making an O-4 (with over 20 years) salary; I’d need to move up, not down. Assumption 3 : Being prior service, the doors for me would be wide open at any place I applied. I’ve heard for the last several months how employers were always looking for military talent.

: Being prior service, the doors for me would be wide open at any place I applied. I’ve heard for the last several months how employers were always looking for military talent. Assumption 4 : Further, I'd have a leg up on other applicants as one who has served their country for so long.

: Further, I'd have a leg up on other applicants as one who has served their country for so long. Assumption 5: Using all of the tools shared/taught in the military’s transition courses, I couldn’t fail.

I’m sure you see the flaw in my logic right away. That is if you’re not in the same mindset I was in at the time. Please don’t misunderstand my use of assumptions here, either. I am not blaming anyone for assuming what I did or when I did it. The information was flowing, and I consumed all that I could. There is a set goal for the transition specialists who do these workshops to make us feel at ease with the transition process. However, a side effect of this is that we put ourselves in such a position to be at ease.

That said, don’t put yourself at ease. Don’t stress either. Do put yourself in the right mindset.

So, for those who don’t see the flaws in the assumptions above, let’s look at them one by one.

Assumption 1: full of relevant experiences... I was a shoo-in

Reality: I’d been a federal Emergency Manager since 2005. However, while I had backgrounds ranging from Hurricane Katrina, Deepwater Horizon, the entirety of the 2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season, and I was a Search and Rescue planner for years, none of that was transferable to the local level . The local city/municipality level.

I recall hearing several times (at least I got an actual response) that while I have a lot of experience at the federal level, I needed more at the State and Local level to make it relevant for many of the positions I was looking at. Even FEMA wasn’t interested in me until I fixed my federal resume (we’ll cover this later).

Assumption 2, Issue 1: able to get a job as a project manager… I’ve got my PMP… been running projects for years.

Reality: Being a project manager in the military is not the same as being one on the outside. I can attest to this, as I was given a chance as a civilian project manager. The main “issue” is the whole theory vs. practice mantra. Within the military, you’ve become accustomed to a set hierarchy of responsibility and ownership. You will rarely find a project spearheaded by a junior person (Enlisted or Officer, it matters not). As such, let’s say you’re an O-4 or E-7 leading a project to modernize a command center with new everything. In that position, you’ll have a few peers but mostly subordinates working with/for you. The rank structure is set, the project leader/manager states the objectives, and the worker bees do the work. Go!

In the civilian workplace, the Go! is replaced by go and find that person who was supposed to do that one thing that was due yesterday. The main objective of a project manager in the civilian sector is to do the care & feeding of the team (and take the heat for issues).

Employers know this. Especially if they have been military or they have any military members on their staff. Honestly, I don’t blame them. While the work ethics and dependability of prior military members are above par (most), many lack social interaction in a business setting. I’m not saying I was an exception, but I did see, first hand, a project fails because of this exact issue: lacking professionalism/people skills.

Assumption 2, Issue 2: I left making an O-4 (over 20 years) salary, I’d need to move up...

Reality: HAHAHA! Sorry. Unfortunately, unless you’re a Flag Officer, there is no guarantee for you (and not all of them either, for that matter). Don’t get me wrong, this is discussed at length during your transition training. But by-golly if you don’t forget that when you look for jobs out there. If I’m wrong, please let me know.

Assumption 3: Being prior service, the doors for me would be wide open at any place I applied.

Reality: While those doors may be cracked, at best, they’re not wide open. The main exception to this rule is those employers who are seeking people with active security clearances. Otherwise, there is no guarantee that being a veteran is your way in.

I’d also like to dispel a question asked of me a few months ago concerning the application process for many employers. If you’ve been applying for jobs as of late, you’ve most likely seen the questions (usually at the end) asking you of your veteran/disability status. While it’s good to let the prospective employer know, it’s not necessarily for them to give you priority employment. However, if you’ve read the fine print on these pages, you’ll see that they ask them to provide them with a leg-up in getting a government contract, potentially. Much like minority-owned businesses do, if you have veterans/disabled/disabled veterans on your payroll, you get extra points in the contract bidding process.

To finish this reality check-up, not everyone is keen on the idea of hiring a veteran. There are many reasons why/why not, but that’s outside of the scope of this piece. I tell you this, so you’re aware of it. That said, don’t hide the fact that you’re a veteran either. Be proud of it; it’ll help you more than hinder you.

Assumption 4: Further, as one who has served their country for so long, I’d have a leg up on other applicants.

Reality: See above. Also, while it may seem they “should” hire you, they don’t have to. That said, and it could be any number of things, I’m guessing your resume isn’t helping. We’ll dive into that soon. Standby.

Assumption 5: Using all of the tools shared/taught in the military’s transition courses, I couldn’t fail.

Reality: This goes back to the validity of assumptions one and two; however, while the courses you take will get you ready and into the proper mindset, I’d put their effectiveness (without doing anything else on your own) at about 20%.

You need to continue with the resources they’ve given you.

Read, heed, and read more.

Talk with those who’ve gotten out and have found their way.

Job Fairs are great! They may seem a little sketchy (some are, know that), but really, the businesses being represented are military friendly. They’re aware of what you can bring to the table: a decent work ethic. (Side Note: Live or Die by DYOR… Do Your Own Research or GTS… Google That S*it.)

Don't assume anything.

---

* failed; in this sense, I didn't "fail" to the point that I was unemployable. I use this as I failed myself and my family (in my opinion). I didn't properly prepare. The result was me taking a lesser-paying job than I planned. However, that lesser-paying job paved the way for 1) a better understanding of what I was doing wrong and 2) the rebranding of myself. We'll discuss this in a few weeks.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.