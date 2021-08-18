How to Take Care of Your Air Conditioner

Your air conditioning system is one of the most important investments you’ll make for your home. It’s the modern luxury that keeps your family cool when you need it most. It’s also one of the most expensive purchases, which is why it’s so important to make small efforts to protect it. With over 30 years of doing air conditioning installation, we have the knowledge and expertise to guide you to properly care for your air conditioning unit.

Replace your filters regularly

Changing your air filter is one of the easiest ways to maintain your air conditioning system and doing so can keep your AC working efficiently for years to come. A clogged air filter that should have kept dust and debris filtered out of your home, to be recirculated back into your home, can cause chronic allergies and especially be dangerous for people with asthma or other respiratory conditions. Any air restriction within your system can decrease its ability to operate correctly. We recommend changing your air filters at least once per season to ensure your system is working properly and you're breathing clean air!

Check for debris around your A/C unit

Your outdoor air conditioning unit has been sitting outside this whole time, collecting 9 months’ worth of dirt and debris around its cooling fins. Lawn clippings, dirt, sticks, leaves and even animal hair can get into your A/C unit and wreak havoc. This can prevent airflow and keep your system from operating efficiently. Keep plants at least two feet away from your air conditioner. You don’t want anything growing into the unit, and you’ll want to minimize the number of leaves and other plant material that can blow inside the unit. This will make sure that your outdoor A/C unit has proper airflow to work efficiently.

Check the wiring in the condensing unit

If you are uncomfortable at all with checking the wires, don’t do it, Call One Call. If you decide to check on the wiring -- ALWAYS turn off the unit before you begin! Inspect the unit for signs of overheating or extra wear and tear. Electrical wiring issues like faulty wiring, loose connections, and exposed or broken wires can damage the air conditioner, not to mention your family's incredible discomfort should the system be down on a hot day. If you see scorched, frayed, or damaged wires, contact One Call Air Conditioning Installation in McDonough, GA to repair the damage.

Check the fins

The condenser fins and evaporator fins each perform a similar job of allowing air to move smoothly through the air conditioning system. However, because these fins are so delicate they can bend easily and cause insufficient airflow. This can lead to costly, but necessary repairs. Due to their delicate nature, it is imperative to not use harsh methods of cleaning, such as a power washer. The best method to clean these fins is to use an air conditioner fin comb. If you notice bent fins, please contact One Call for help!

Schedule a Professional Maintenance Appointment

Your heating and cooling bill typically comprises about 50 percent of the total energy costs for your home. A regular maintenance routine with One Call air conditioning installation in McDonough, GA will keep your unit in tip-top shape and prevent it from malfunctioning during the hottest days of the summer. Keeping your system maintained extends its life, lowers its cost of operation, and helps to maintain its warranty.

For most people, it’s hard to imagine a hot Georgia summer without the refreshing comfort of a cool, air-conditioned home! However, just like your automobile, an air conditioner and its many components require basic cleaning and maintenance to continue operating at their very best. Take good care of your air conditioning unit and it will take care of you.

