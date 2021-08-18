How to Take Care of Your Air Conditioner

Rumzz Bajwa

Your air conditioning system is one of the most important investments you’ll make for your home. It’s the modern luxury that keeps your family cool when you need it most. It’s also one of the most expensive purchases, which is why it’s so important to make small efforts to protect it. With over 30 years of doing air conditioning installation, we have the knowledge and expertise to guide you to properly care for your air conditioning unit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34gejR_0bUwNoQj00
https://unsplash.com/@jrzt

Replace your filters regularly

Changing your air filter is one of the easiest ways to maintain your air conditioning system and doing so can keep your AC working efficiently for years to come. A clogged air filter that should have kept dust and debris filtered out of your home, to be recirculated back into your home, can cause chronic allergies and especially be dangerous for people with asthma or other respiratory conditions. Any air restriction within your system can decrease its ability to operate correctly. We recommend changing your air filters at least once per season to ensure your system is working properly and you're breathing clean air!

Check for debris around your A/C unit

Your outdoor air conditioning unit has been sitting outside this whole time, collecting 9 months’ worth of dirt and debris around its cooling fins. Lawn clippings, dirt, sticks, leaves and even animal hair can get into your A/C unit and wreak havoc. This can prevent airflow and keep your system from operating efficiently. Keep plants at least two feet away from your air conditioner. You don’t want anything growing into the unit, and you’ll want to minimize the number of leaves and other plant material that can blow inside the unit. This will make sure that your outdoor A/C unit has proper airflow to work efficiently.

Check the wiring in the condensing unit

If you are uncomfortable at all with checking the wires, don’t do it, Call One Call. If you decide to check on the wiring -- ALWAYS turn off the unit before you begin! Inspect the unit for signs of overheating or extra wear and tear. Electrical wiring issues like faulty wiring, loose connections, and exposed or broken wires can damage the air conditioner, not to mention your family's incredible discomfort should the system be down on a hot day. If you see scorched, frayed, or damaged wires, contact One Call Air Conditioning Installation in McDonough, GA to repair the damage.

Check the fins

The condenser fins and evaporator fins each perform a similar job of allowing air to move smoothly through the air conditioning system. However, because these fins are so delicate they can bend easily and cause insufficient airflow. This can lead to costly, but necessary repairs. Due to their delicate nature, it is imperative to not use harsh methods of cleaning, such as a power washer. The best method to clean these fins is to use an air conditioner fin comb. If you notice bent fins, please contact One Call for help!

Schedule a Professional Maintenance Appointment

Your heating and cooling bill typically comprises about 50 percent of the total energy costs for your home. A regular maintenance routine with One Call air conditioning installation in McDonough, GA will keep your unit in tip-top shape and prevent it from malfunctioning during the hottest days of the summer. Keeping your system maintained extends its life, lowers its cost of operation, and helps to maintain its warranty.

For most people, it’s hard to imagine a hot Georgia summer without the refreshing comfort of a cool, air-conditioned home! However, just like your automobile, an air conditioner and its many components require basic cleaning and maintenance to continue operating at their very best. Take good care of your air conditioning unit and it will take care of you.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_e0a25a9083786a4ca666ec4b1c4e7521.blob

Rumzz is a digital strategist and content marketer. She enjoys spending time with her family. She loves to go out and experience new moments whenever they came to light. Rumzz discovers satisfaction in investigating new subjects that help to extend her points of view. You can frequently locate her immersed in a good book or out searching for a new experience.

New York, NY
45 followers
Loading

More from Rumzz Bajwa

Web Design: A Pathway to Business Success

Using the Internet can’t make you do away with the websites. And as you visit a particular site, you may appreciate its colors, structure, informative content, and easy navigation features. These and a lot more comprise everything about web design that could increase business profit. However, a great web design is as great as its designer. If you need a functional web design, then look for a company that possesses the required web designing talents. Doing this could truly change the course of your business big time!Read full story

Essential Real Estate Terms To Know

The real estate industry, like any other, is marred with a plethora of words that are often misinterpreted. Everything from the addendum to foreclosure may seem like a bewildering jumble of terms for those unfamiliar with the industry.Read full story

Does Melatonin Cause Bad Dreams?  

Recently, there's discussions as to whether or not melatonin can affect dreams. There may be more to this claim than meets the eye. Dreams are a product of deep sleep, which melatonin enables. If it induces sleep, surely it must have a more widespread effect. This thinking has left many wondering why gummy bears laced with melatonin wouldn't cause nightmares.Read full story

Options Trading Strategies | What Are The Different Options Trading Strategies?

Options Trading Strategies are becoming more and more popular throughout the years. These strategies are very diverse but once you use it right you will be surprised by its results. Unfortunately, despite its usefulness still, numerous investors are apprehensive to give it a try. What they don't know is when they use these wisely, they will be able to safeguard and expand their position. Options Trading Strategies are the perfect tools for individuals who are keen on Risk Management and Position Trading. The secret to its success is using the right strategy. There are primarily six different kinds of options trading strategies that people use:Read full story

Top 5 Reasons Entrepreneurs Should Consider Hiring Remote Workers

When starting your business, the first thing you will need is a team that will dedicate themselves to build on the idea you have dreamt of. It’s not an easy task, and room for error is nonexistent. Therefore, you will need an experienced team and people who know their stuff.Read full story

Best Anti-Fog Solutions for High Humidity Climates

There’s nothing more relaxing than reaping the wonderful benefits of sunny skies and welcoming warm waters during Florida’s hot summer months. However, getting through the months of May and September in one of the Sunshine State’s inland cities is far from being glamorous. When the sun is at its peak and the weather is extremely humid, people become more vulnerable to cramps, heat rash, heatstroke, heat exhaustion, and injuries due to fogged-up glasses.Read full story

Finding the Home Office Furniture Is Not Challenging Anymore with Office Corporate Furniture

Working from home is likely to hinder your productivity as you lose a formal or workspace vibe. If so, then you can build an efficient space in your study room or even in your spare room using our office furniture here in Melbourne. Creating an office space where you can work productively requires an understanding of interior design actually, but you can also create an office setting with very comfortable and ergonomic office chairs by following simple and effective office design tips.Read full story
New York City, NY

Why New Construction Homes are So Popular in 2021

There is a housing boom sweeping North America in 2021 and many people have decided that it’s time to sell their house and move to a new city to retire or start a new life. Many popular cities have become even more popular with folks looking to retire in style, like South Florida. The Treasure Coast and West Palm Beach literally have a shortage of homes for sale and people are looking to new construction home builders to solve the problem. However, even brand new homes are selling out quickly, and you might have to wait 12 to 15 months, in some cases, to move into your new property.Read full story

Rob Thomson of Jupiter Shares Tips To Minimize Stress While Selling Your House

Selling your home can be one of the most stressful processes you can go through since much of it is out of your control, plus you spend a lot of time just waiting. When you're not playing the waiting game, you'll be forced to pack, clean, make financial decisions, and prepare your home to accommodate viewings with utmost urgency.Read full story

Scanning Electron Microscope: an Overview of its Practical Uses and Applications

Quality control at microscopic scales is becoming increasingly important in industrial applications and research. High-resolution images obtained with a scanning electron microscope (SEM) can provide insight and valuable information, making SEM an indispensable tool across various fields.Read full story

Things To Consider When Buying A Wedding Ring

A wedding ring symbolizes eternal love and devotion. It represents a couple’s commitment to cherish one another for the rest of their days. Choosing your wedding ring is a big decision to make. It is more important than any of your wedding purchases.Read full story
Florida State

Top 10 Most Instagrammable Spots in South Florida

From its countless nature preserves and beaches to the historically bourgeoisie architecture, it’s no question that South Florida is one of the best places to be if you’re looking for picture perfect spots that can make you Insta famous.Read full story

How Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Impact Fintech in 2021

Financial technology or FinTech is one of the latest digital innovations in the financial industry. It was initially limited to facilitating transactions and payments, but the shifting technology allowed FinTech to revolutionize the financial services arena, including mobile wallets, P2P lending, customer acquisition, personal financial management, Blockchain and cryptocurrencies, and private financial planning.Read full story

Broker-Investor Interaction: How To Speed Up The Decision Making?

When the leather clad, shotgun wielding Terminator exploded onto our screens in the 1980s little did we know AIs would rule the real world in a few short decades. But the real world AI’s wouldn’t be rampaging cyborgs decimating everything in front of them but AI’s that rule by virtue of their data collection and dissemination of information.Read full story

5 Mistakes To Avoid When Crafting New Marketing Distribution Channels

So you’re about to launch a new product that meets the needs of your audience. What happens next? How will you get it in front of your existing and prospective customers?. Well, this is the part where you should make a distribution channel strategy.Read full story

Dogecoin vs. Bitcoin: Which is Better for Investment?

Cryptocurrency (or simply crypto) has been a hot topic among people around the globe recently. Although the market is volatile, the rapid rise in their valuation has got many people curious about whether or not it’s a worthy investment. While others are still not convinced about the value they hold, many think that cryptocurrencies will play a big part in the future of finance worldwide.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy