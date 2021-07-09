Top 10 Most Instagrammable Spots in South Florida

From its countless nature preserves and beaches to the historically bourgeoisie architecture, it’s no question that South Florida is one of the best places to be if you’re looking for picture perfect spots that can make you Insta famous.

If you’re planning a South Florida trip sometime in the future, or perhaps in the coming days, you should definitely include all the selfie-friendly destinations in your itinerary. Besides making your Instagram feed look awe-inspiring, you’ll create priceless memories to cherish in these places.

That being said, here are the 10 most Instagrammable spots in South Florida you don’t wanna miss:

1. FATVillage

Image Source: fatvillage.com

If you’re all about colorful contemporary art, the popular four-block district in downtown Ft. Lauderdale known as FATVillage (Flagler Arts Technology Village) should be at the top of your list. The whole district itself is a canvas, thanks to the flamboyant artwork that covers its buildings.

An ArtWalk event is held every last Saturday of the month, so if your excursion happens to fall around that time, be sure to check it out. Otherwise, you can drop by NW 1st Avenue in Ft. Lauderdale for those Insta-worthy shots and boomerangs.

And, if all those photo ops have left you feeling hungry or tired, the place offers various restaurants, coffee shops, and bars, as well as barbershops for those needing a trim. You might even want to get a new ‘do for your shoot if you’re feeling spontaneous!

1. Ocean Drive

Image Source: sshresorts

There’s no better way to enjoy a long walk than by being surrounded with fabulous art deco architecture - and that’s what Ocean Drive has to offer.

One of South Beach’s most famous locales, Ocean Drive has been attracting thousands of tourists ever since it was developed in the 1920s. It was even listed on the National Register of Historic Places, giving you all the more reason to fill your phone or camera with photos of its hot spots.

You’ll be amazed by the art deco buildings as you stroll along the 1st Street up to the 15th Street. Don’t forget to snap selfies in case you get carried away. Besides, that’s why you’re there at the first place, right?

2. Wynwood

Image Source: Kimpton EPIC Hotel

Wynwood is home to the Wynwood Walls, which has brought the world’s most talented street and graffiti artists to the Magic City since its birth in 2009. The vibrant colors and abstract design make the walls the perfect backdrop for an urban Instagram shoot.

Since new painters and muralists are commissioned to decorate the buildings and shops from time to time, don’t expect to see the same art you saw from another Instagram account while you’re already there.

Apart from the breathtaking works of art, Wynwood provides an array of galleries, antique shops, retail stores, eateries, and of course, bars.

3. Gulfstream Park

Image Source: Kimley Horn

A luxurious open-air entertainment complex that offers shopping centers, casinos, fine dining, and world-class horse racing events? Gulfstream Park has it all.

Think of it as the Las Vegas of South Florida. Your followers might even think you’re really in Sin City.

4. Biscayne Bay

Image Source: iStock

Famous for its clear blue waters and extensive coral reefs, Biscayne Bay is the largest estuary on the coast of southeast Florida. Anyone who wants to have an impressive Instagram content will certainly want to drive their way here and capture magnificent shots.

To further beautify your feed, take photos at Casablanca on the Bay, which overlooks the waters of the Bay from an angle that will leave you breathless. Also, if you’re into the 1920s colonial style, you won’t regret stopping by at the Vizcaya Museum & Gardens.

5. Old Cutler Road

Image Source: Pinterest

While many tourists find themselves visiting Matheson Hammock Park, it’s actually the Old Cutler Road that brings a lot of thrill, especially for those who are fascinated by spooky-looking trees.

The 15-mile stretch of roadway is surrounded by shades of banyans and ficus trees, making it an ideal background for a photo shoot, or perhaps a horror- or Halloween-themed one.

6. The Yard

Image Source: Sunny

The Yard is a hidden urban oasis located in Wilton Manors. The place is full of greenery, with rainbow eucalyptus trees everywhere, making you feel as if you’re in a jungle. Not just an ordinary jungle though, but one that’s home to restaurants and shops like The Wander Shop, Lola’s Market, and The Alchemist.

Follow the colorful walkway and you’ll discover beautiful murals painted by local artists. Get your camera ready for the shoot and your Instagram for hundreds of likes.

7. Delray Marketplace

Image Source: WGI

Delray Marketplace is another go-to destination if you’re in South Florida hunting for Instagrammable spots. It offers dining, shopping, and entertainment of all sorts, from movie screens and community amphitheaters to bowling lanes.

Whether you’re looking to chill with a glass of cocktail or two, enjoy the vibrance of Delray Beach, satisfy your sweet tooth, or just fill your photo gallery with stunning views, Delray Marketplace will never disappoint.

8. Venetian Pool

Image Source: Flickr

Ask anyone from Miami where the best pool is and they’ll most likely answer the Venetian Pool.

The historic spring water pool, built from a coral rock quarry, has been a top tourist attraction since its conception back in the 1920s. A refreshing dip and countless Insta-worthy pics for your souvenir? Yes, please!

9. Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse

Image Source: JupiterFloridaUSA

You can’t just end your South Florida trip without a single snapshot of the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse. Standing at the top of the distinctive lighthouse, you can enjoy the lovely sights of Palm Beach Country and the Atlantic Ocean, as well as kayaks, yachts, manatees, and dolphins.

Book a climbing tour of the landmark 1860 lighthouse, enjoy a picnic lunch at the waterfront venue, hike a trail, and buy some gifts from their museum gift shop. Make sure to strike your best pose for your followers!

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.