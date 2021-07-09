Top 10 Most Instagrammable Spots in South Florida

Rumzz Bajwa

From its countless nature preserves and beaches to the historically bourgeoisie architecture, it’s no question that South Florida is one of the best places to be if you’re looking for picture perfect spots that can make you Insta famous.

If you’re planning a South Florida trip sometime in the future, or perhaps in the coming days, you should definitely include all the selfie-friendly destinations in your itinerary. Besides making your Instagram feed look awe-inspiring, you’ll create priceless memories to cherish in these places.

That being said, here are the 10 most Instagrammable spots in South Florida you don’t wanna miss:

1. FATVillage

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wNtjR_0arkBPzQ00
Image Source: fatvillage.com

If you’re all about colorful contemporary art, the popular four-block district in downtown Ft. Lauderdale known as FATVillage (Flagler Arts Technology Village) should be at the top of your list. The whole district itself is a canvas, thanks to the flamboyant artwork that covers its buildings.

An ArtWalk event is held every last Saturday of the month, so if your excursion happens to fall around that time, be sure to check it out. Otherwise, you can drop by NW 1st Avenue in Ft. Lauderdale for those Insta-worthy shots and boomerangs.

And, if all those photo ops have left you feeling hungry or tired, the place offers various restaurants, coffee shops, and bars, as well as barbershops for those needing a trim. You might even want to get a new ‘do for your shoot if you’re feeling spontaneous!

1. Ocean Drive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=243Exp_0arkBPzQ00
Image Source: sshresorts

There’s no better way to enjoy a long walk than by being surrounded with fabulous art deco architecture - and that’s what Ocean Drive has to offer.

One of South Beach’s most famous locales, Ocean Drive has been attracting thousands of tourists ever since it was developed in the 1920s. It was even listed on the National Register of Historic Places, giving you all the more reason to fill your phone or camera with photos of its hot spots.

You’ll be amazed by the art deco buildings as you stroll along the 1st Street up to the 15th Street. Don’t forget to snap selfies in case you get carried away. Besides, that’s why you’re there at the first place, right?

2. Wynwood

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SSOrw_0arkBPzQ00
Image Source: Kimpton EPIC Hotel

Wynwood is home to the Wynwood Walls, which has brought the world’s most talented street and graffiti artists to the Magic City since its birth in 2009. The vibrant colors and abstract design make the walls the perfect backdrop for an urban Instagram shoot.

Since new painters and muralists are commissioned to decorate the buildings and shops from time to time, don’t expect to see the same art you saw from another Instagram account while you’re already there.

Apart from the breathtaking works of art, Wynwood provides an array of galleries, antique shops, retail stores, eateries, and of course, bars.

3. Gulfstream Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nl6lA_0arkBPzQ00
Image Source: Kimley Horn

A luxurious open-air entertainment complex that offers shopping centers, casinos, fine dining, and world-class horse racing events? Gulfstream Park has it all.

Think of it as the Las Vegas of South Florida. Your followers might even think you’re really in Sin City.

4. Biscayne Bay

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xtydR_0arkBPzQ00
Image Source: iStock

Famous for its clear blue waters and extensive coral reefs, Biscayne Bay is the largest estuary on the coast of southeast Florida. Anyone who wants to have an impressive Instagram content will certainly want to drive their way here and capture magnificent shots.

To further beautify your feed, take photos at Casablanca on the Bay, which overlooks the waters of the Bay from an angle that will leave you breathless. Also, if you’re into the 1920s colonial style, you won’t regret stopping by at the Vizcaya Museum & Gardens.

5. Old Cutler Road

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07MmaS_0arkBPzQ00
Image Source: Pinterest

While many tourists find themselves visiting Matheson Hammock Park, it’s actually the Old Cutler Road that brings a lot of thrill, especially for those who are fascinated by spooky-looking trees.

The 15-mile stretch of roadway is surrounded by shades of banyans and ficus trees, making it an ideal background for a photo shoot, or perhaps a horror- or Halloween-themed one.

6. The Yard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t5hGS_0arkBPzQ00
Image Source: Sunny

The Yard is a hidden urban oasis located in Wilton Manors. The place is full of greenery, with rainbow eucalyptus trees everywhere, making you feel as if you’re in a jungle. Not just an ordinary jungle though, but one that’s home to restaurants and shops like The Wander Shop, Lola’s Market, and The Alchemist.

Follow the colorful walkway and you’ll discover beautiful murals painted by local artists. Get your camera ready for the shoot and your Instagram for hundreds of likes.

7. Delray Marketplace

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r7Pq9_0arkBPzQ00
Image Source: WGI

Delray Marketplace is another go-to destination if you’re in South Florida hunting for Instagrammable spots. It offers dining, shopping, and entertainment of all sorts, from movie screens and community amphitheaters to bowling lanes.

Whether you’re looking to chill with a glass of cocktail or two, enjoy the vibrance of Delray Beach, satisfy your sweet tooth, or just fill your photo gallery with stunning views, Delray Marketplace will never disappoint.

8. Venetian Pool

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I6hUY_0arkBPzQ00
Image Source: Flickr

Ask anyone from Miami where the best pool is and they’ll most likely answer the Venetian Pool.

The historic spring water pool, built from a coral rock quarry, has been a top tourist attraction since its conception back in the 1920s. A refreshing dip and countless Insta-worthy pics for your souvenir? Yes, please!

9. Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NoUp4_0arkBPzQ00
Image Source: JupiterFloridaUSA

You can’t just end your South Florida trip without a single snapshot of the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse. Standing at the top of the distinctive lighthouse, you can enjoy the lovely sights of Palm Beach Country and the Atlantic Ocean, as well as kayaks, yachts, manatees, and dolphins.

Book a climbing tour of the landmark 1860 lighthouse, enjoy a picnic lunch at the waterfront venue, hike a trail, and buy some gifts from their museum gift shop. Make sure to strike your best pose for your followers!

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_e0a25a9083786a4ca666ec4b1c4e7521.blob

Rumzz is a digital strategist and content marketer. She enjoys spending time with her family. She loves to go out and experience new moments whenever they came to light. Rumzz discovers satisfaction in investigating new subjects that help to extend her points of view. You can frequently locate her immersed in a good book or out searching for a new experience.

New York, NY
31 followers
Loading

More from Rumzz Bajwa

Finding the Home Office Furniture Is Not Challenging Anymore with Office Corporate Furniture

Working from home is likely to hinder your productivity as you lose a formal or workspace vibe. If so, then you can build an efficient space in your study room or even in your spare room using our office furniture here in Melbourne. Creating an office space where you can work productively requires an understanding of interior design actually, but you can also create an office setting with very comfortable and ergonomic office chairs by following simple and effective office design tips.Read full story
New York City, NY

Why New Construction Homes are So Popular in 2021

There is a housing boom sweeping North America in 2021 and many people have decided that it’s time to sell their house and move to a new city to retire or start a new life. Many popular cities have become even more popular with folks looking to retire in style, like South Florida. The Treasure Coast and West Palm Beach literally have a shortage of homes for sale and people are looking to new construction home builders to solve the problem. However, even brand new homes are selling out quickly, and you might have to wait 12 to 15 months, in some cases, to move into your new property.Read full story

Rob Thomson of Jupiter Shares Tips To Minimize Stress While Selling Your House

Selling your home can be one of the most stressful processes you can go through since much of it is out of your control, plus you spend a lot of time just waiting. When you're not playing the waiting game, you'll be forced to pack, clean, make financial decisions, and prepare your home to accommodate viewings with utmost urgency.Read full story

Scanning Electron Microscope: an Overview of its Practical Uses and Applications

Quality control at microscopic scales is becoming increasingly important in industrial applications and research. High-resolution images obtained with a scanning electron microscope (SEM) can provide insight and valuable information, making SEM an indispensable tool across various fields.Read full story

Things To Consider When Buying A Wedding Ring

A wedding ring symbolizes eternal love and devotion. It represents a couple’s commitment to cherish one another for the rest of their days. Choosing your wedding ring is a big decision to make. It is more important than any of your wedding purchases.Read full story

How Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Impact Fintech in 2021

Financial technology or FinTech is one of the latest digital innovations in the financial industry. It was initially limited to facilitating transactions and payments, but the shifting technology allowed FinTech to revolutionize the financial services arena, including mobile wallets, P2P lending, customer acquisition, personal financial management, Blockchain and cryptocurrencies, and private financial planning.Read full story

Broker-Investor Interaction: How To Speed Up The Decision Making?

When the leather clad, shotgun wielding Terminator exploded onto our screens in the 1980s little did we know AIs would rule the real world in a few short decades. But the real world AI’s wouldn’t be rampaging cyborgs decimating everything in front of them but AI’s that rule by virtue of their data collection and dissemination of information.Read full story

5 Mistakes To Avoid When Crafting New Marketing Distribution Channels

So you’re about to launch a new product that meets the needs of your audience. What happens next? How will you get it in front of your existing and prospective customers?. Well, this is the part where you should make a distribution channel strategy.Read full story

Dogecoin vs. Bitcoin: Which is Better for Investment?

Cryptocurrency (or simply crypto) has been a hot topic among people around the globe recently. Although the market is volatile, the rapid rise in their valuation has got many people curious about whether or not it’s a worthy investment. While others are still not convinced about the value they hold, many think that cryptocurrencies will play a big part in the future of finance worldwide.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy