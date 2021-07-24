Philadelphia, PA

Gunshots, Cheesesteak and the Liberty Bell: a Very Philly Homicide

Roz Warren

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kex2u_0b6H1hfJ00
Photo by Dan Mall on Unsplashused with permission

Paul Burkert, 36, of Reading, PA has been charged with murder after fatally shooting David Padro, 23, of Camden, New Jersey, while waiting in line at Pat’s King of Steaks, Philadelphia’s iconic cheesesteak shop.

And if that weren’t enough to make this a uniquely Philadelphia homicide, it was an argument about football that led to the shooting. Philly sports fans pride themselves on their crazy rude behavior. (They famously booed and threw snowballs at Santa Claus in 1968.) The two men had been arguing about the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants.

Soon after the shooting, Burket turned himself over to the police and taken into custody near the Liberty Bell. 

A shooting outside of Pat’s inspired by an argument about the Eagles in which the shooter is taken into custody near the Liberty Bell? 

That’s as Philly as a crime gets. 

Reader response to a report about the killing on Philadelphia Patch ranged from appalled to irreverent: 

Good job Philly. This will go a long way to negating the accusations that our city’s sports fans are animals *sigh*

A life lost over friggen football??? It’s crazy!! It’s so tragic!!

Who was the Eagles fan and who was the Giants fan? Very very poor reporting!

It doesn’t matter who was a fan of which team. A 23 year old is dead, that’s all that matters.

Neither of these guys are from Philly. No one from Philly would eat at Pat’s Steaks. Most crime committed around Eagles games does not involve people from Philly.

Pat’s Steaks was the absolute give away that they weren’t Philly residents lol.

Regardless of what you think of Pat’s, that would’ve been the best meal this guy will get for 20+ years. Should’ve brought his appetite and left the toy at home.

Gunshots, cheesesteak and the Liberty Bell. You can’t make this stuff up. 

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_37b246ed472cacbacf2679aacd5513a3.blob

Roz Warren, the author of JUST ANOTHER DAY AT YOUR LOCAL PUBLIC LIBRARY, has appeared on both the Today Show and Morning Edition, writes for everyone from the Funny Times to the New York Times, and has been included in 13 Chicken Soup for the Soul collections. Drop her a line at roSwarren@gmail.com.

Bala Cynwyd, PA
903 followers
Loading

More from Roz Warren

Lower Merion Township, PA

What To Do If a Deer Dies in Your Yard in Lower Merion

Photo by Stefan Brechbühl on Unsplashused with permission. It started with this post on my online neighborhood bulletin board:. Hi neighbors! Sadly, a deer wandered into our yard and passed away under a tree. Does anyone have a private removal service they can recommend? Thank you.Read full story
7 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Does Amtrak Travel Between Philly and New York Feel Covid-Safe?

I recently traveled to New York City and back on Amtrak. I’m fully vaccinated, but still a bit of a nervous nelly when it comes to pandemic travel. So did I feel safe?. I took the Keystone from Philadelphia's 30th Street Station to New York City.Read full story
Wynnewood, PA

Local Group Moves to Ban Leaf Blowers in Lower Merion Township

Climate Action Lower Merion, a grassroots volunteer organization based in Wynnewood, PA, has started a petition to ban gas powered leaf blowers in Lower Merion. Why?. To “protect our quality of life and the air we breathe.”Read full story
5 comments
Lafayette, CA

Why I Live at the Lafayette Park Hotel & Spa

My swimming poolLafayette Park Hotel website. Used with permission. As somebody who loved Kay Thompson’s Eloise books, about a little girl who lived at the Plaza Hotel, I’ve always wondered what it would actually be like to live at an upscale hotel.Read full story
1 comments
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Bird Lovers Told to Stop Feeding Songbirds

Public Service Announcementwebsite photo. used with permission. Mysterious Songbird Deaths are Under Investigation. Wildlife health experts from the Wildlife Futures Program (WFP) at the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Veterinary Medicine (Penn Vet) and officials from the Pennsylvania Game Commission are investigating an alarming number of public reports of sick and dying songbirds.Read full story
11 comments
Merion Station, PA

Pandemic Precautions on Philly's Paoli/Thorndale Line

Welcome to COVID-Safe travel on SEPTA!photo by author. Last week, I did something I haven’t done for over a year. I took SEPTA from Merion Station into Center City. I’m fully vaccinated, but I’m still a bit of a Nervous Nelly when it comes to pandemic travel. So what was it like?Read full story
2 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Fundraising a Permanent Home for Philly's Harriett's Bookshop

from Harriett's Bookshop websiteused with permission. Harriett’s Bookshop, named for American abolitionist and political activist Harriet Tubman, celebrates women authors, women artists, and women activists. The shop is located at 258 E. Girard Ave, in Philadelphia’s Fishtown neighborhood.Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Pandemic Precautions at Philadelphia's 30th Street Station

Pandemic Safety Sign at 30th Street Stationphoto by author. 30th Street Station, officially William H. Gray III 30th Street Station, is Philadelphia’s main railroad station, a major stop on Amtrak’s Northeast and Keystone corridors. It is also a major commuter rail station.Read full story
Bala Cynwyd, PA

The Cynwyd Heritage Trail Gets Sustainable Flower Beds

Landscape Designer Orsolya Lazar in front of the Cynwyd Heritage Trail's New Sustainable Flower Bedsphoto by author. The Cynwyd Heritage Trail is a two mile multi-use recreational trail in Lower Merion, Pennsylvania, that runs from Cynwyd Station to the Manayunk Viaduct and on to Belmont Avenue along a now unused portion of Septa’s R-6 tracks.Read full story
California State

The Best Place to Stay in California's East Bay

Lafayette Park Hotel & Spawebsite photo used with permission. When you check into a hotel for the first time, it’s a good sign when you overhear one guest say to another, “This is my favorite hotel!” After my recent two week stay at the Lafayette Park Hotel and Spa in Lafayette, California, it’s my favorite hotel too. Here’s why:Read full story
3 comments
San Francisco, CA

In San Francisco, the Airport is a Museum!

If you love museums and your travel plans include flying through the San Francisco International Airport (SFO) you’re in luck!. Thanks to the SFO museum, there are a number of concise, beautifully-curated exhibits scattered throughout the airport’s four terminals on topics ranging from from motorcycles to hair styles. Fine arts, history and the history of culture are all included. Want to know more about Victorian Silver Plate? The history of overnight flight? The role commercial airlines played during the Vietnam war?Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Pandemic Precautions at the Philadelphia Museum of Art

The Philadelphia Museum of Artwebsite photo. used with permission. Are you thinking about visiting the Philadelphia Museum of Art? Here’s what you can expect when it comes to COVID awareness and precautions.Read full story
1 comments
California State

The California East Bay's 4 Best Hotel Pools

Lafayette Hotel and Spa Poolwebsite photo. used with permission. I’m a swimmer who visits San Francisco’s East Bay Area often, which means that I’ve enjoyed (or failed to enjoy) a lot of the area’s hotel pools. When selecting a hotel, the swimming pool is always a crucial consideration for me. Is it big? Clean? Suitable for lap swimming? Sufficiently heated? Will it be available during the hours when I want to swim?Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Pandemic Precautions at San Francisco International Airport

COVID Safety sign at SFO. May 5 2021photo by author. Will your travel plans be taking you to the San Francisco International Airport soon? Here’s what can you expect when it comes to COVID awareness and precautions.Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Pandemic Precautions at the Philadelphia International Airport

Sign at a store in the concourse at the Philadelphia International Airportphoto taken by author. Will your travel plans be taking you to the Philadelphia International Airport soon? Here's what can you expect when it comes to COVID awareness and precautions.Read full story
California, PA

Getting a Lyft in the Bay Area Isn't Easy

I was at my hotel in Lafayette California. I needed to be at my son’s house, just ten minutes away, by two. At 1:30, I asked for a Lyft to pick me up at the Lafayette Park Hotel. The app informed me that Manny would be there at 1:45. Great! I went down to the lobby to wait.Read full story
3 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Chestnut Hill's Night Kitchen Bakery is Thriving Despite the Pandemic -- What's Their Sweet Secret?

("Pride and Prejudice" birthday cake from the Night Kitchen Bakery. Photo used with permission.) Bakeries and restaurants were hit hard by the pandemic. Many have closed for good. But Chestnut Hill’s Night Kitchen Bakery is thriving. I recently caught up with co-owner Amy Edelman to see how this popular local bakery has managed to stay in business.Read full story

Waiting for Medical Test Results Shouldn't Be This Difficult

“When will the results be available?” I asked the technician. “Your doctor will have them tomorrow,” she said. I phoned my doctor’s office on Tuesday. “I’d like my test results,” I told the receptionist.Read full story

What Your Dog Can Teach You About Enjoying Life

I recently treated myself to a massage. As my massage therapist began gently massaging my scalp — which felt absolutely wonderful — I realized something. This is what it felt like to be Captain!Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy