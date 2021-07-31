Gene Kelly and His Fabulous Career in And Outside the Musicals

Roxana Anton

Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain

Eugene Curran "Gene" Kelly was an American actor, singer, choreographer, dancer, film producer, and director.

One of the most important dance figures in the film era, Kelly was best known for his energetic and athletic style, pleasant physical presence, and the "positive heroes" characters he played on the big screen.

Although best known for his role in Singin 'in the Rain, Kelly was one of the major forces in Hollywood musical films of the 1940s and into the late 1950s.

The genre went through an accelerated decline due in part to the loss of public interest, but especially due to the ubiquity of television in all aspects of American society.

The TV many innovations had significantly transformed the music film industry, and Kelly hirself is credited with being the one to manage to present ballet in commercially acceptable forms to a wide audience. (source: Wikipedia).

Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain

As of today, Gene Kelly is considered to be one of the biggest stars of his time, especially for the musical genre.

He received an Oscar and a Golden Globe for his entire career.

In 1999, the American Film Institute also ranked him as the 15th greatest male screen legend of Classic Hollywood Cinema. (source: Wikipedia)

Cover Girl (1944)

Opposite Rita Hayworth, this is one of the most enjoyable films to be seen starring the two screen legends.

The film tells the story of a chorus girl given a chance at stardom when she is offered an opportunity to be a highly paid cover girl. The film was directed by Charles Vidor and was one of the most popular musicals of the war years.

Anchors Aweigh (1945)

This is an American Technicolor musical comedy film directed by George Sidney and starring Frank Sinatra, Kathryn Grayson, and Gene Kelly. (source: Wikipedia)

In the film, two sailors go on a four-day trip, meet a young boy and his aunt, an aspiring young singer, and the sailors try to help her get an audition at Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. The film features a live-action Kelly dancing with Jerry Mouse, of the cartoon mouse of the Tom and Jerry series. Tom Cat has a brief cameo appearance as a servant of Jerry Mouse, the lonesome king.

An American in Paris (1951)
An American musical comedy film inspired by the 1928 orchestral composition An American in Paris by George Gershwin.
Starring Gene Kelly, Leslie Caron (her film debut), Oscar Levant, Georges Guétary, and Nina Foch, the film is set in Paris and was directed by Vincente Minnelli (source: Wikipedia)
The story of the film is interspersed with dance numbers choreographed by Gene Kelly and set to Gershwin's music.
The production was an enormous success, garnering eight Academy Award nominations and winning six (including Best Picture), as well as earning other industry honors. In 1993, it was selected for preservation by the United States Library of Congress in the National Film Registry for being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant "Movie Musicals. (Wikipedia)
Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain. Lana Turner and Gene Kelly

Singin' in the Rain is a 1952 American musical romantic comedy film directed and choreographed by Gene Kelly and Stanley Donen, starring Kelly, Donald O'Connor, and Debbie Reynolds.
It offers a depiction of Hollywood in the late 1920s, with the three stars portraying performers caught up in the transition from silent films to "talkies".
It has since been accorded legendary status by contemporary critics and is often regarded as the greatest musical film ever made, as well as the greatest film made at Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. It topped the AFI's Greatest Movie Musicals list and is ranked as the fifth-greatest American motion picture of all time in its updated list of the greatest American films in 2007 (source: Wikipedia)
The British Film Institute included it in its list of the 50 films to be seen by the age of 14. In 2008, Empire magazine ranked it as the eighth-best film of all time. (source: Wikipedia)
Gene Kelly also made other successful films like Brigadoon (1954), and It's Always Fair Weather (1955).
Kelly made his film debut with Judy Garland in For Me and My Gal (1942) followed by Du Barry Was a Lady (1943), Thousands Cheer (1943), The Pirate (1948), Summer Stock (1950), and Les Girls (1957) among others.
After musicals he starred in two films outside the musical genre: Inherit the Wind (1960) and What a Way to Go! (1964).
In 1967, he appeared in the musical comedy The Young Girls of Rochefort opposite Catherine Deneuve.
Kelly solo directed the comedy A Guide for the Married Man (1967) starring Walter Matthau, and later the extravagant musical Hello, Dolly! (1969) starring Barbra Streisand, recognized with an Oscar nomination for Best Picture. (all information sources: Wikipedia)
Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain

